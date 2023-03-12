We say that, ‘India we are ready to play’, but they are reluctant.” Obstacle to restoration of Pak-India cricket is politics: federal minister

INDIAPOSITIVE said: Mazari said India will be officially invited if the Pakistan Cricket Board asks to do so. Click to expand...

INDIAPOSITIVE said: security is not an issue here. “PSL is being played in the country which also has players from abroad.” Click to expand...

INDIAPOSITIVE said: “If the Indian baseball team can visit Pakistan, why not the cricket team?” Click to expand...

It appears that Indian side is desperate to be invited. PCB should show some mercy on poor BCCI.Security has never been a problem in the country. At least Pakistanis never consider it as a problem. Remember IK was shot beech-bazaar from 3 different angles but everything is fine now. NO Security Problem.right now cricket team is indispensable for us baniyas.