We saved 5 thousand billion in govt spending in 2 years following ideology of PM Imran Khan

Shahzaz ud din
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 12, 2017
- 7,042
- 12
- Country
-
- Location
-
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|China probably saved hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases-WHO
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|25
|China has saved hundreds of thousands of lives by reducing air pollution, study says
|China & Far East
|1
|H
|A blessed people who saved thousands of life every year
|Social & Current Events
|0
|World-first melanoma detection blood test could save thousands of lives
|World Affairs
|1
|Zainab might be gone but there are still thousands like her who we can save.
|Social & Current Events
|0
|Anatomy of a media lie : How Yogi Adityanath saved thousands of children in UP but still got a bad n
|Central & South Asia
|2
|Rawalpindi Resident Becomes First Pakistani to Sell Electricity to Grid & Save Thousands Islamabad
|Pakistan Economy
|6
|Wealthy businessman buys $8 million rescue boat and saves thousands of migrants in makeshift vessels
|World Affairs
|3
|Saudii promises to save thousands of babies and women starving to death
|World Affairs
|16
|Black Americans are more likely to die from colorectal cancer because they are less likely to get life-saving treatments
|Americas
|0