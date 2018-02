Yeah, they love you too! So much so that they recalled their ambassador to Pakistan on the insistence of India after he was sharing a stage with Hafiz Saeed. Let's face it, Pakistan overvalues its relations with Palestinians, but is not reciprocated in kind.



Why? One can guess, but it's the efficacy of Pakistan diplomacy on Palestinian issue. Hasn't really gone anywhere. Hard to do when you have no diplomatic relations with Israel. Perhaps Palestinians think India can do better.







Just incredible that India has positive relations between Israelis and Palestinians. Even increased cooperation and bonhomie between India and Israel hasn’t dampened Palestinian relations with India. I guess that vote in UNGA really helped things.

