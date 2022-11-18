What's new

‘We never bought or sold diamond MasterGraff,’ clarifies Styleoutwatches

Any information about the watch being sold for USD250,000 are incorrect and baseless,” clarifies the company


The Styleoutwatches on Friday categorically rejected rumours about the Toshakhana gifts involving former prime minister Imran Khan, saying that never bought or sold the Graff Mecca Map diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon minute repeater wristwatch.

In a press release, Styleoutwatches said: “We certify that we never bought or sold the Graff Mecca Map diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon minute repeater watch along with diamond cufflinks and round diamonds gent's ring, as well as rose gold pen set with diamonds to any person.”

The company said that it has come to our attention through various public and media sources that their verified lnstagram page (styleoutwatches) is being used politically on various social media and public posts.

“We were approached by undisclosed person, to market this watch using our Instagram page,” Styleoutwatches said in a statement, adding that later, however, they were told that this watch has already been sold by a third party.

“Any information about the watch being sold for USD250,000 are incorrect and baseless,” clarified the company.

The statement further said that they disclaimed all liability towards selling the watch set.

The company said that they reserve the right to sue and take legal action against anyone using their name and their brand to sell and market the watch.

“We have to clarify something because there is a lot of media hype and political problems going on about a particular watch,” he said.

He maintained that they did not sell MasterGraff Tourbillon minute repeater watch that Imran Khan had taken from the Toshakhana.

“What we did do is we got it for promotion and marketing reasons,” he said, adding that they took the watch from an undisclosed person, made the pictures and posted it on social media to create attention and hype in 2019.

“Then, we returned the watch to the person and whatever happened before or after, we don’t know,” he clarified. He requested the people to keep them out of the matter.

The statement by the company came after rumours were circulating on social media that Styleoutwatches had sold the watch for 250k USD in 2019.
خان نے پورا بازو انکی گاف دے رکھا ہے لیکن انکو صرف گھڑی محسوس ہو رہی ہے
😂
 
Plot thickens: Dubai-based watch dealer denies buying, selling rare watch

Says their posts are being used politically
18204108dd059d2.jpg

In a statement that challenges the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) narrative that an exotic watch retained from the Toshakhana and then sold was never traded by a popular watch reseller in Dubai.
In the statement by the watch company, Styleout Watches, denied having ever bought the watch.
“We certify that we never bought or sold the Graff Mecca Map diamond Master Graff Tourbillon minute repeater watch along diamond cufflinks and round diamonds gent’s ring along with rose gold pen set with diamonds to any person,” the statement said.

The company confirmed that they were approached by someone to sell the watch.
“We were approached by undisclosed person, to market this watch using our Instagram page,” the company wrote, adding, “however, later, we were told that this watch has already been sold by a third party.”
“Any information about the watch being sold for $250,000 are incorrect and baseless,” the statement said.
“We disclaim all liability towards selling this watch set.”
The company warned that it reserved the right to sue and take legal action against anyone who uses their name and brand to sell and market the watch.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had shown a company document for Timezone watches and a video in which a representative of Styleout Watches claims that they sold the watch for around $250,000 three years ago.
