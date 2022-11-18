‘We never bought or sold diamond MasterGraff,’ clarifies Styleoutwatches

Plot thickens: Dubai-based watch dealer denies buying, selling rare watch Says their posts are being used politically

Says their posts are being used politicallyIn the statement by the watch company, Styleout Watches, denied having ever bought the watch.“We certify that we never bought or sold the Graff Mecca Map diamond Master Graff Tourbillon minute repeater watch along diamond cufflinks and round diamonds gent’s ring along with rose gold pen set with diamonds to any person,” the statement said.The company confirmed that they were approached by someone to sell the watch.“We were approached by undisclosed person, to market this watch using our Instagram page,” the company wrote, adding, “however, later, we were told that this watch has already been sold by a third party.”“Any information about the watch being sold for $250,000 are incorrect and baseless,” the statement said.“We disclaim all liability towards selling this watch set.”The company warned that it reserved the right to sue and take legal action against anyone who uses their name and brand to sell and market the watch.Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had shown a company document for Timezone watches and a video in which a representative of Styleout Watches claims that they sold the watch for around $250,000 three years ago.