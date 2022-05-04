We need to talk about Indians and their "fakeness" in regards to Turkey, Islam, Japan and the West

jus_chillin said: Pakistanis play Bollywood music in their weddings and listen to AP Dhillon in cars, some I saw are posting on their insta stories about Karan Aujla concert. If we as a people cared then we would be spreading fake news back.



But sadly this isn't the case. Good thing Immi called this out, can't see any other Pakistani leader calling it out. Click to expand...

Bollywood and music has significantly came down over the years as I have seen, it was a much much! different scene 15-10 years ago compared to now - people back home have become way more conscious about it than some years ago as tensions have increased, maybe diaspora isnt noticing or picking up the trend (US specifically, European diaspora is fiercely nationalist- they started doing it even before Pakistan properalthough the opposite is happening in the Punjabi sphere as our native industry has died (similar to Baloch cinema) when the entertainment industry shifted base to Karachi from lollywood - we'll see if the trend changes down the line or not