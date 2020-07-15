We need to counter Gaurav Arya's propaganda

Faqir of ipi said:



I feel like Ukrainian/Eastern EU model... put out facts and troll his propagandist claims through YouTube shows...



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1316608687792820224 Gaurav Arya has been doing deep propaganda since last few months what strategy should Pakistan develop to counter his propaganda?

People want to know what hybrid warfare looks like. Here is a prime example. This is probably not genuine and fake. Army is a very professional institution it does not use this kind of terminology.The purpose is to create hype about these protests and to give the impression that army is against gov to create divide.Now can people connect the dots between this and opposition rallies and the spike in terrorism attacks. The recent killings of ulema.Still can't see the whole game who is behind this all. The targeted attack against Asim Saleem Bajwa was also initiated through this account, the Plmn social media role in it.THE RECENT MEETING OF NAWAZ SHARIF WITH INDIAN DEFENCE ATTACHE IN LONDON.