Richard Harris on twitter tweeted about this. I think it is something we need to re-focus on, especially since we have a Prime Minister who displays empathy towards those who have been wronged.



As a Pakistani Punjabi, I would be in favor of (at least initially) settling them in various parts of Punjab. We are a massive province of 100 million people and can easily absorb them without causing any kind of demographic imbalance.



The goal would be to spread out the settlements in various cities and towns, rather than one large settlement, to reduce the impact on any one town or city.





Click to expand...