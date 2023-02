"We Need To Be Careful!" - Is India Going To Be The Next China?

He touched couple of points about India. One is demographic dividend. Indian is young and is getting younger. India has democratic setup and has been stable. China is more a one party setup. India is already a IT hub for innovation and growth. It has potential to grow at 10% because it's potential is barely scratched. Manufacturing is happening at much slower pace and Modi wants to accelerate that by increasing connectivity and improving infrastructure. Education in tier 2 and 3 cities is being given priority for tapping the young talent. It is more a grass root level than a top down approach. Multinational companies are coming and fdi inflow was close to $84 billion in 2022. Remittances of 100 billion dollars was registered recently. So, things are going well for India to counter China in near terms.