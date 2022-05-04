What's new

We need this in Pakistan

In Japan’s anti-procrastination cafe, no leaving until the work is done



Customers at Tokyo’s “Manuscript Writing Cafe” cannot leave until their work is done. The cafe is for writers of all kinds who face deadlines. Customers first write down their work goals and an expected length of time it will take to achieve them. Next, they choose between three levels of intensity of progress checks from ‘mild’ to ‘difficult.’ Only after achieving said goals can writers check out. According to the cafe’s owner, Takuya Kawai, every customer has achieved their goals, even if they’ve had to stay past closing time. The cafe also offers unlimited coffee, tea bags, high-speed Wi-Fi and charging ports to maximise work efficiency.

Yes, 100% this is needed in Pakistan.
 
Our culture is different.. It is ok to sleep at workplace in Japan. Managers consider that employees have worked really hard. Here. if implemented ;) :P
Overall, it is just a push/motivation. Instead of self-motivation, it is external push which makes people do work. You can a tough advisor, supervisor, manager who can make you do a lot of work quicker.

Lastly, this method is good to achieve some tangible objectives and not for abstract or creative work. Defining objective is itself is a great task. :D
 
Yup, better self motivation rather than this one, but if some one work in office, they also cannot leave if their work hasnt been completed
 
Well until you give a community a chance you never know. This kind of broad-brush statement is unfair and the reason there is no human capital growth in Pakistan.

BTW you may want to have a look at Kickstart.pk
kickstart.pk

Coworking space and Serviced Offices | Kickstart Lahore,Karachi,Islamabad

Coworking space and serviced offices operating across Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to provide ease of doing business.
kickstart.pk kickstart.pk

and TechOne incubator before making such self disparaging remarks about Pakistanis:

Techone – Pakistan's first incubator established by NUST University

techone.nust.edu.pk techone.nust.edu.pk
 

