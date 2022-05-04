We need this in Pakistan

In Japan’s anti-procrastination cafe, no leaving until the work is done ​

Customers at Tokyo’s “Manuscript Writing Cafe” cannot leave until their work is done. The cafe is for writers of all kinds who face deadlines. Customers first write down their work goals and an expected length of time it will take to achieve them. Next, they choose between three levels of intensity of progress checks from ‘mild’ to ‘difficult.’ Only after achieving said goals can writers check out. According to the cafe’s owner, Takuya Kawai, every customer has achieved their goals, even if they’ve had to stay past closing time. The cafe also offers unlimited coffee, tea bags, high-speed Wi-Fi and charging ports to maximise work efficiency.