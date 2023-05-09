What's new

We need more scholars like Prof Fazlur Rehman ( not the politician ) and Javad Hashmi in Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah

Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
340
-3
368
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Check this video

Islam promotes religious pluralism. Jews and Christians don't need to become Muslims in order to be saved. All they need to do is accept prophet Muhammad is some capacity.


The primordial religion and supra-confessional faith


Oxford scholar gives 21 Anthony Joshua gives 21 reasons as to why Historians are skeptical of Hadith


Moving on to another important topic

Can Muslims really believe in evolution ? The answer might surprise you ( Yes )

It's okay to accept the scientific facts and treat the story of Adam and Eve as sacred legend or myth

 

