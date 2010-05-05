What's new

‘We must look towards future’: PM tells Afghanistan’s Dr Abdullah

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
508
1
958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with visiting Dr Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of High Council of National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan.

The premier in a tweet said: “We had a very interesting conversation: theme being the Past is an invaluable teacher to learn from but not to live in”.

He added, “We must look forward towards the future. I wish him all the success in his mission”.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1311322904555028482

Dr Abdullah, who is in Pakistan on his first visit as chairman of the HCNR, started his three-day trip on Monday with Afghan peace process as main agenda.

Earlier today, he held a meeting with Pakistan President Arif Alvi where the latter reaffirmed country's support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

The intra-Afghan dialogue between Afghan government and Taliban is currently at early stage with two sides making efforts to decides rules of engagement and agenda.

The Afghan government is pushing the insurgent group for a complete ceasefire, a demand which so far has been resisted by Taliban.

After months of delay, the first peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban were held in Qatar on September 12.

The talks had originally been slated to start in March but were repeatedly pushed back amid disputes over a prisoner exchange that included the release of hundreds of battle-hardened Taliban fighters.

gnnhd.tv

‘We must look towards future’: PM tells Afghanistan’s Dr Abdullah - GNN HD News

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with visiting Dr Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of High Council of National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan.
gnnhd.tv gnnhd.tv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
PDFChamp India must change its behaviour towards Pakistan: Chidambaram Strategic & Foreign Affairs 21
sree45 In wake of Peshawar, India must resist demands to step towards the darkness of dogma Central & South Asia 3
L Indian PM to Obama: Pak must act against terror directed towards India Americas 1
Pakistani Man US must end discrimination towards Pakistan: Qureshi Strategic & Foreign Affairs 17
B Bangladesh must prioritise national, strategic interests Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
B Bangladesh must be in the premier league of a new apparel industry Bangladesh Defence Forum 2
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Military talks will fail, India must prepare for long haul:Gen Harsha Kakar Indian Defence Forum 2
Bawag Nagaland Group Hardens Its Stance: "Separate Flag And Constitution Are Must" Central & South Asia 0
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China must be militarily and morally ready for a potential war World Affairs 3
Morpheus Fifth Generation Warfare by anti-state elements against country's interests must be safeguarded: COAS Social & Current Events 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top