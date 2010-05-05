‘We must look towards future’: PM tells Afghanistan’s Dr Abdullah

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with visiting Dr Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of High Council of National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan.



The premier in a tweet said: “We had a very interesting conversation: theme being the Past is an invaluable teacher to learn from but not to live in”.



He added, “We must look forward towards the future. I wish him all the success in his mission”.



Dr Abdullah, who is in Pakistan on his first visit as chairman of the HCNR, started his three-day trip on Monday with Afghan peace process as main agenda.



Earlier today, he held a meeting with Pakistan President Arif Alvi where the latter reaffirmed country's support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.



The intra-Afghan dialogue between Afghan government and Taliban is currently at early stage with two sides making efforts to decides rules of engagement and agenda.



The Afghan government is pushing the insurgent group for a complete ceasefire, a demand which so far has been resisted by Taliban.



After months of delay, the first peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban were held in Qatar on September 12.



The talks had originally been slated to start in March but were repeatedly pushed back amid disputes over a prisoner exchange that included the release of hundreds of battle-hardened Taliban fighters.