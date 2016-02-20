What's new

‘We May Be Losing The Race’ For AI With China: Bob Work

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
31,984
1
59,468
Country
China
Location
China
‘We May Be Losing The Race’ For AI With China: Bob Work

By SYDNEY J. FREEDBERG JR.on September 02, 2020 at 3:00 PM

WASHINGTON: The former deputy secretary of defense who launched Project Maven and jumpstarted the Pentagon’s push for artificial intelligence says the Defense Department is not doing enough. Bob Work made the case that the Pentagon needs to adopt AI with the same bureaucracy-busting urgency the Navy seized on nuclear power in the 1950s, with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center acting as “the whip” the way Adm. Hyman Rickover did during the Cold War.

“There has to be this top-down sense of urgency,” Work told the AFCEA AI+ML conference today. “One thousand flowers blooming will work over time, but it won’t [work] as fast as we need to go.”

Work, now vice-chair of the congressionally chartered National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, told the conference yesterday that China – and Russia “to a lesser extent” – could overtake the US in military AI and automation. To keep them at bay, he said, the U.S. needs to undertake three major reforms:

  • Set aside 1 percent of the defense budget – about $7 billion a year – for artificial intelligence projects, with the armed forces competing for the pool of funding every year.
  • Create a public-private partnership between the Pentagon, academia and the private sector to compete with China’s strategy of civil-military fusion. The goal is to make it easier for the military and civilians to share AI technology and technique. The biggest single step here: create a national center for testing, evaluation, verification, and validation (TEVV) of new AI algorithms – which are notoriously opaque and unpredictable, even to their creators – that uses high-quality data protected by Pentagon cybersecurity against theft.
  • Strengthen the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, created just two years ago. First, have the JAIC report directly to the secretary or deputy secretary of Defense (something Congress is now considering. Second, expand its mandate to include automation writ large (accordingly renaming it the “JAAIC”). Third, give it the kind of authority over all the service’s AI standards that the Navy’s Nuclear Reactors program — founded by the legendary Adm. Hyman Rickover — has over the nuclear fleet.
Work added Wednesday that the US should also consider replicating the Chinese model of a single unified Strategic Support Force overseeing satellites, cyberspace, electronic warfare, and information warfare — functions that the US splits between Space Command, Cyber Command, and other agencies. Given how interdependent these functions are in the modern world, he said, “I think the unified Strategic Support Force is a better way to go, but this is something that would need to be analyzed, wargamed, experimented with.”

breakingdefense.com

‘We May Be Losing The Race’ For AI With China: Bob Work

Robert Work, who pushed hard for AI under Obama, calls for major reforms to catch up with China and Russia. His model? Adm. Rickover's creation of the nuclear Navy in the 1950s.
breakingdefense.com breakingdefense.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
$@rJen ABG Shipyard may lose in race for Rs 20,000-cr warships for Indian Navy Indian Defence Forum 3
B Cowering Response To China’s Provocations May Lose India More Territory Central & South Asia 2
B Bangladesh vegetable exporters may lose ME market to India Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
undercover JIX In MP, 60 lakh Denotified, Nomadic, Semi-Nomadic Tribes May Lose Citizenship Central & South Asia 0
M Auto workers may lose jobs as sales plummet Pakistan Economy 5
undercover JIX Indian Priest Who Compared Autistic Kids to Animals May Lose Gig in Ireland Central & South Asia 4
kamranofficial Theresa May to risk losing another big Brexit vote in an attempt to save her plan? Social & Current Events 3
Dubious Theresa May's historic humiliation: British PM loses three Brexit votes in one hour Europe & Russia 0
The Ronin China Harbour may lose another contract Bangladesh Defence Forum 2
Hamartia Antidote China's ZTE may lose Android software license as U.S. market woes build World Affairs 11

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top