‘We May Be Losing The Race’ For AI With China: Bob Work
By SYDNEY J. FREEDBERG JR.on September 02, 2020 at 3:00 PM
WASHINGTON: The former deputy secretary of defense who launched Project Maven and jumpstarted the Pentagon’s push for artificial intelligence says the Defense Department is not doing enough. Bob Work made the case that the Pentagon needs to adopt AI with the same bureaucracy-busting urgency the Navy seized on nuclear power in the 1950s, with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center acting as “the whip” the way Adm. Hyman Rickover did during the Cold War.
“There has to be this top-down sense of urgency,” Work told the AFCEA AI+ML conference today. “One thousand flowers blooming will work over time, but it won’t [work] as fast as we need to go.”
Work, now vice-chair of the congressionally chartered National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, told the conference yesterday that China – and Russia “to a lesser extent” – could overtake the US in military AI and automation. To keep them at bay, he said, the U.S. needs to undertake three major reforms:
- Set aside 1 percent of the defense budget – about $7 billion a year – for artificial intelligence projects, with the armed forces competing for the pool of funding every year.
- Create a public-private partnership between the Pentagon, academia and the private sector to compete with China’s strategy of civil-military fusion. The goal is to make it easier for the military and civilians to share AI technology and technique. The biggest single step here: create a national center for testing, evaluation, verification, and validation (TEVV) of new AI algorithms – which are notoriously opaque and unpredictable, even to their creators – that uses high-quality data protected by Pentagon cybersecurity against theft.
- Strengthen the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, created just two years ago. First, have the JAIC report directly to the secretary or deputy secretary of Defense (something Congress is now considering. Second, expand its mandate to include automation writ large (accordingly renaming it the “JAAIC”). Third, give it the kind of authority over all the service’s AI standards that the Navy’s Nuclear Reactors program — founded by the legendary Adm. Hyman Rickover — has over the nuclear fleet.
