We make a stand. Hasan and Hussain would've loved your ranks

Soldiers of Pakistan army you are indeed inheritors of muslim.

You are blessed with love of prophet and his family .

You are the one who holds Nishan e haider title to be given to one who never runs from battle field.

Our expiration date is 60 or maybe 70 odd years but eternity awaits you.

Look no further and never be pressurized by enemy's war robe.

We are indeed inheritors of David who slayed Goliath.

We are the Warriors

We are lion

Our Leader shall be followers of one who never retreated (Ali)

We will never retreat and shall never do it even if it go against common sense.

Our iman strength us in our blood and we shall never submit to rag tag nor shall we submit to so called powers.

You shall find us bumping back and bumping back hard.

Cz you ain't ready to make the sacrifice that we are ready for...

That's the difference if few of my fellows wonder why are we so quick in taking insanity in our decisions...

You will never and will never understand Iman