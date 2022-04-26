We lost 2 more jawans in Waziristan today

we completely lost the will of fight after rahil sharif , now we are more interested in business meetings , and politicsAllah reham kare ab aur kiya keh sakte hn, operations k bad thori umeed thi k mulk ma aman ho jae ga, ahista ahista gains are being reversed.
Blame the generals as much as you want too but it was khan who propagated talks with TTP and that gave them time to reorganise.Bajwa eating Halwa Poory as usual
This ratio is not sustainable. We also have to spend considerably more material resources.Allah rest their souls.
The war goes on we killed 8 in the last several days in operations.
Keep slaughtering them and hitting them in Afghanistan.
There facilitators are sitting in national assembly and now they are in power , mohsin dawar and manzoor pasheen are establishment favorite because they shown imran doors with there votesMoreover kuttay ki dum kabhi seedhi nahi hoti. People of SW and NW are abetting and facilitating TTP. These animals need to be culled and facilitators shot dead.
Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajioun.
We are going to see a lot more sacrifices before this is over.
He's a busy man, look at all the stuff he's doing.