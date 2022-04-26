What's new

We lost 2 more jawans in Waziristan today

ahaider97 said:
Allah reham kare ab aur kiya keh sakte hn, operations k bad thori umeed thi k mulk ma aman ho jae ga, ahista ahista gains are being reversed.
we completely lost the will of fight after rahil sharif , now we are more interested in business meetings , and politics
 
jus_chillin said:
Bajwa eating Halwa Poory as usual
Blame the generals as much as you want too but it was khan who propagated talks with TTP and that gave them time to reorganise.

Moreover kuttay ki dum kabhi seedhi nahi hoti. People of SW and NW are abetting and facilitating TTP. These animals need to be culled and facilitators shot dead.
 
Allah rest their souls.
The war goes on we killed 8 in the last several days in operations.
Keep slaughtering them and hitting them in Afghanistan.
 
waz said:
Allah rest their souls.
The war goes on we killed 8 in the last several days in operations.
Keep slaughtering them and hitting them in Afghanistan.
This ratio is not sustainable. We also have to spend considerably more material resources.
 
Waterboy said:
Moreover kuttay ki dum kabhi seedhi nahi hoti. People of SW and NW are abetting and facilitating TTP. These animals need to be culled and facilitators shot dead.
There facilitators are sitting in national assembly and now they are in power , mohsin dawar and manzoor pasheen are establishment favorite because they shown imran doors with there votes
 
Waterboy said:
Blame the generals as much as you want too but it was khan who propagated talks with TTP and that gave them time to reorganise.

Moreover kuttay ki dum kabhi seedhi nahi hoti. People of SW and NW are abetting and facilitating TTP. These animals need to be culled and facilitators shot dead.
Mohsin Dawar is in parliament 😂 😂
 
313ghazi said:
Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajioun.

We are going to see a lot more sacrifices before this is over.



He's a busy man, look at all the stuff he's doing.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518941832306208769
What's really funny/sad is that these graphics aren't memes generated to mock the Army Chief, they're part of a bot campaign.

I searched for Bajwa on twitter and came across #BehindYouCOAS

I then clicked on the profiles of people tweeting using the hashtag.

Seems like a lot of Pakistani girls joined twitter in March/April 2022 and then dedicated themselves to praising the Chief.

Check it out -

 
Ina lila for the fallen

As i said ages back dark days are head of Pakistan.
Thanks to incompetence and greed.

Just Brace yourself.
 

