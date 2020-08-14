'We lag behind in getting vaccines' 13 Aug, 2020 The third-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine made by the Chinese company Sinovac has been allowed in the country, but for unknown reasons it has not started yet. Health Minister Zahid Malek said on Wednesday that a decision on the trial application and purchase of the vaccine would be taken next week. Former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Dr. Mohammad Ali said that due to the delay in the trial of Chinese vaccine, Bangladesh has lagged behind in receiving the corona vaccine. Nazrul Islam. In a media interview, one of the members of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Coronation of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Dr. Nazrul Islam commented on this. Although the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) allowed the trial of the Chinese vaccine, the trial was postponed. Nazrul Islam said, 'BMRC looks at the scientific aspects after considering everything. Then the rest of the work will be at the policy level or clerical work. Since the vaccine will come from abroad, the Department of Drug Administration has an involvement, the vaccine that will be given a trial here, for approval. From there, the file was probably taken by the Secretary (Department of Health Services). Or he said, will check and sort. This is the situation. ' .... http://www.newsbybd.net/newsdetail/detail/200/510637