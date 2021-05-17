We know the difficulty India faced in vaccine exports: Bangladesh

Synopsis

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told ET that his country understands the difficulties faced by India during the second wave of Covid-19 which forced it to stop vaccine exports, including to its eastern neighbour.

