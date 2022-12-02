We helped India against Pakistan, but India cancelled our visas after Fall of Kabul." -Former NDS chief Rahmatullah Nabi

Since you habitually dragged Pakistan into it.... Let me enlighten you, Pakistan helped USA after a neighbouring country was invaded by a communist regime whi h was also seen a threat to Pakistan, later Pakistan helped after 9/11 as Afghanistan was considered a hotbed of terrorism... India OTOH used Afghanistan to spread terrorism in Pakistan. A forefront of Indian policy.Is that a news?
I remember that USA used Pakistan against the USSR.... Once USSR broke up then USA just ditched Pakistan on their situation even when Pakistan was hosting thousands of armed Talibani terrorists.
Eventually, Pakistan paid and still paying the prize again after 2001, Once Pakistan took the U-turn the USA told that will send you to the stone age. TTP and other sister organization started their activity in Pakistan after the Pakistan army performed operations against them.
Here only one Former NDS chief is claiming something... no one no the actual story. There could be some valid reason as well..
india ki auqaat nhi USA banna bhai . insaan apni auqaat jitni baat kary . in islamabad i can see everywhere ex-afghan officials living with families . we are not like indians . USA ghoo khay ga to india bhi khaay ga kya ?Is that a news?
I remember that USA used Pakistan against the USSR.... Once USSR broke up then USA just ditched Pakistan on their situation even when Pakistan was hosting thousands of armed Talibani terrorists.
Eventually, Pakistan paid and still paying the prize again after 2001, Once Pakistan took the U-turn because USA told them that will send you to the stone age. TTP and other sister organizations started their activity in Pakistan after the Pakistan army performed operations against them.
Here only one Former NDS chief is claiming something... no one no the actual story. There could be some valid reason as well..... If true then should have many tweets against India by former afghan ministers.
Is that a news?
I remember that USA used Pakistan against the USSR.... Once USSR broke up then USA just ditched Pakistan on their situation even when Pakistan was hosting thousands of armed Talibani terrorists.
Eventually, Pakistan paid and still paying the prize again after 2001, Once Pakistan took the U-turn because USA told them that will send you to the stone age. TTP and other sister organizations started their activity in Pakistan after the Pakistan army performed operations against them.
Here only one Former NDS chief is claiming something... no one no the actual story. There could be some valid reason as well..... If true then should have many tweets against India by former afghan ministers.
india ki auqaat nhi USA banna bhai . insaan apni auqaat jitni baat kary . in islamabad i can see everywhere ex-afghan officials living with families . we are not like indians . USA ghoo khay ga to india bhi khaay ga kya ?
aby o wo india ko bol raha hai india ne dhoka diya paksitan kahan se a gya yahan ? tum hindutwadiyoo ko paksitan ke ilawa bhi kuch nazer ata hai ?We can neither be like "USA" nor interested to be.
One answer- about Afghani or Taliban..... China and Iran are having much better policies than Pakistan. They know how to deal with them.
Pakistan tried to take advantage of the venerable Afghanistan situation and dragged itself into it starting from the cold war. It was not about helping a neighbor because invaded by a communist regime...... it was truly a move for own interest.
We are having own policies and do what is best in our own interests. We don't need to follow USA or any other country, whatever they say... it also has been proven from time to time.
Oh yeah this dalla and his goons were on the last Cessna out of HKIA before the fall of Kabul.
I think taking pakistani advice on how india should be posturing is a recipe for disasterYou are generally correct. But then Pakistanis don't claim some 'civilizational ties' with America. Indians, on the other hand, claim such grand historical ties with Iran and Afghanistan but in reality it is Pakistan and its people are FAR better connected with those two countries.
My advice to Indians: Keep it simple. You have your geopolitical interests in Iran and Afghanistan. No need to make grandiose statements like 'civilizational ties'. By making such claims, you appear weak and disingenuous.
You are generally correct. But then Pakistanis don't claim some 'civilizational ties' with America. Indians, on the other hand, claim such grand historical ties with Iran and Afghanistan but in reality it is Pakistan and its people are FAR better connected with those two countries.
My advice to Indians: Keep it simple. You have your geopolitical interests in Iran and Afghanistan. No need to make grandiose statements like 'civilizational ties'. By making such claims, you appear weak and disingenuous.
What's the relevancy?Is that a news?
I remember that USA used Pakistan against the USSR.... Once USSR broke up then USA just ditched Pakistan on their situation even when Pakistan was hosting thousands of armed Talibani terrorists.
Eventually, Pakistan paid and still paying the prize again after 2001, Once Pakistan took the U-turn because USA told them that will send you to the stone age. TTP and other sister organizations started their activity in Pakistan after the Pakistan army performed operations against them.
Here only one Former NDS chief is claiming something... no one no the actual story. There could be some valid reason as well..... If true then should have many tweets against India by former afghan ministers.