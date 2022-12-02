What's new

We helped India against Pakistan, but India cancelled our visas after Fall of Kabul." -Former NDS chief Rahmatullah Nabi

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
65,327
1
133,300
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1669992493119.png
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,278
-35
2,224
Country
India
Location
India
Zarvan said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598657760534503424
Click to expand...

Is that a news?

I remember that USA used Pakistan against the USSR.... Once USSR broke up then USA just ditched Pakistan on their situation even when Pakistan was hosting thousands of armed Talibani terrorists.

Eventually, Pakistan paid and still paying the prize again after 2001, Once Pakistan took the U-turn because USA told them that will send you to the stone age. TTP and other sister organizations started their activity in Pakistan after the Pakistan army performed operations against them.

Here only one Former NDS chief is claiming something... no one no the actual story. There could be some valid reason as well..... If true then should have many tweets against India by former afghan ministers.
 
Last edited:
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,873
177
146,349
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Raj-Hindustani said:
Is that a news?

I remember that USA used Pakistan against the USSR.... Once USSR broke up then USA just ditched Pakistan on their situation even when Pakistan was hosting thousands of armed Talibani terrorists.

Eventually, Pakistan paid and still paying the prize again after 2001, Once Pakistan took the U-turn the USA told that will send you to the stone age. TTP and other sister organization started their activity in Pakistan after the Pakistan army performed operations against them.

Here only one Former NDS chief is claiming something... no one no the actual story. There could be some valid reason as well..
Click to expand...
Since you habitually dragged Pakistan into it.... Let me enlighten you, Pakistan helped USA after a neighbouring country was invaded by a communist regime whi h was also seen a threat to Pakistan, later Pakistan helped after 9/11 as Afghanistan was considered a hotbed of terrorism... India OTOH used Afghanistan to spread terrorism in Pakistan. A forefront of Indian policy.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
65,327
1
133,300
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Raj-Hindustani said:
Is that a news?

I remember that USA used Pakistan against the USSR.... Once USSR broke up then USA just ditched Pakistan on their situation even when Pakistan was hosting thousands of armed Talibani terrorists.

Eventually, Pakistan paid and still paying the prize again after 2001, Once Pakistan took the U-turn because USA told them that will send you to the stone age. TTP and other sister organizations started their activity in Pakistan after the Pakistan army performed operations against them.

Here only one Former NDS chief is claiming something... no one no the actual story. There could be some valid reason as well..... If true then should have many tweets against India by former afghan ministers.
Click to expand...
india ki auqaat nhi USA banna bhai . insaan apni auqaat jitni baat kary . in islamabad i can see everywhere ex-afghan officials living with families . we are not like indians . USA ghoo khay ga to india bhi khaay ga kya ?
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,095
19
9,965
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Raj-Hindustani said:
Is that a news?

I remember that USA used Pakistan against the USSR.... Once USSR broke up then USA just ditched Pakistan on their situation even when Pakistan was hosting thousands of armed Talibani terrorists.

Eventually, Pakistan paid and still paying the prize again after 2001, Once Pakistan took the U-turn because USA told them that will send you to the stone age. TTP and other sister organizations started their activity in Pakistan after the Pakistan army performed operations against them.

Here only one Former NDS chief is claiming something... no one no the actual story. There could be some valid reason as well..... If true then should have many tweets against India by former afghan ministers.
Click to expand...

You are generally correct. But then Pakistanis don't claim some 'civilizational ties' with America. Indians, on the other hand, claim such grand historical ties with Iran and Afghanistan but in reality it is Pakistan and its people are FAR better connected with those two countries.
My advice to Indians: Keep it simple. You have your geopolitical interests in Iran and Afghanistan. No need to make grandiose statements like 'civilizational ties'. By making such claims, you appear weak and disingenuous.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,278
-35
2,224
Country
India
Location
India
Imran Khan said:
india ki auqaat nhi USA banna bhai . insaan apni auqaat jitni baat kary . in islamabad i can see everywhere ex-afghan officials living with families . we are not like indians . USA ghoo khay ga to india bhi khaay ga kya ?
Click to expand...

We can neither be like "USA" nor interested to be.

One answer- about Afghani or Taliban..... China and Iran are having much better policies than Pakistan. They know how to deal with them.

Pakistan tried to take advantage of the venerable Afghanistan situation and dragged itself into it starting from the cold war. It was not about helping a neighbor because invaded by a communist regime...... it was truly a move for own interest.

We are having own policies and do what is best in our own interests. We don't need to follow USA or any other country, whatever they say... it also has been proven from time to time.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
65,327
1
133,300
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Raj-Hindustani said:
We can neither be like "USA" nor interested to be.

One answer- about Afghani or Taliban..... China and Iran are having much better policies than Pakistan. They know how to deal with them.

Pakistan tried to take advantage of the venerable Afghanistan situation and dragged itself into it starting from the cold war. It was not about helping a neighbor because invaded by a communist regime...... it was truly a move for own interest.

We are having own policies and do what is best in our own interests. We don't need to follow USA or any other country, whatever they say... it also has been proven from time to time.
Click to expand...
aby o wo india ko bol raha hai india ne dhoka diya paksitan kahan se a gya yahan ? tum hindutwadiyoo ko paksitan ke ilawa bhi kuch nazer ata hai ?
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
586
-16
694
Country
India
Location
India
Meengla said:
You are generally correct. But then Pakistanis don't claim some 'civilizational ties' with America. Indians, on the other hand, claim such grand historical ties with Iran and Afghanistan but in reality it is Pakistan and its people are FAR better connected with those two countries.
My advice to Indians: Keep it simple. You have your geopolitical interests in Iran and Afghanistan. No need to make grandiose statements like 'civilizational ties'. By making such claims, you appear weak and disingenuous.
Click to expand...
I think taking pakistani advice on how india should be posturing is a recipe for disaster 🙃
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,278
-35
2,224
Country
India
Location
India
Meengla said:
You are generally correct. But then Pakistanis don't claim some 'civilizational ties' with America. Indians, on the other hand, claim such grand historical ties with Iran and Afghanistan but in reality it is Pakistan and its people are FAR better connected with those two countries.
My advice to Indians: Keep it simple. You have your geopolitical interests in Iran and Afghanistan. No need to make grandiose statements like 'civilizational ties'. By making such claims, you appear weak and disingenuous.
Click to expand...

if we say, civilizational ties meant during that time.. before 1947, There was no Pakistan or India...

Afghani and before British India - there were ties with many states between Afghanistan... There is a complete history behind it... please read out.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
2,839
3
3,828
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Raj-Hindustani said:
Is that a news?

I remember that USA used Pakistan against the USSR.... Once USSR broke up then USA just ditched Pakistan on their situation even when Pakistan was hosting thousands of armed Talibani terrorists.

Eventually, Pakistan paid and still paying the prize again after 2001, Once Pakistan took the U-turn because USA told them that will send you to the stone age. TTP and other sister organizations started their activity in Pakistan after the Pakistan army performed operations against them.

Here only one Former NDS chief is claiming something... no one no the actual story. There could be some valid reason as well..... If true then should have many tweets against India by former afghan ministers.
Click to expand...
What's the relevancy?

We are talking about Afghanistan and India, not anyone else.

US' relations were purely circumstantial and political, but Indians on the other hand claim it is due to their greater moral beliefs and love for Afghans and hate for terrorism that you want to help them.

If anything you've proven India to be parasitic just like the US example you gave
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Pakistan Space Agency
Decades on, Pakistan is still seeking a Kabul River agreement
Replies
0
Views
600
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan questions unilateral sanctions against Russia
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
jhungary
jhungary
CrazyZ
Afghan General Says Russia's Vagner Group Recruiting His Former Troops For Ukraine War
Replies
13
Views
456
HttpError
HttpError
-=virus=-
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar now ‘cancelled’ by Left ‘Liberals’ after he receives honorary doctorate from RSS chief
Replies
7
Views
524
Paitoo
Paitoo
Norwegian
Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, NSA Moeed Yusuf assured during Kabul visit
Replies
13
Views
990
problemfreeleader
problemfreeleader

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom