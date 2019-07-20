We have to go to the polls under the party government: Menon

Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, has called for effective steps to be taken by forming public opinion through dialogue.Tuesday (December 26) President. He said this after the dialogue with Abdul Hamid. The President is in dialogue with the political parties to form an independent, neutral and acceptable election commission.After discussions with the President on the fifth day of the dialogue, the President of the Workers Party said in response to the question of the journalists that the law can be enacted in one day if necessary. In 1996, we made the law of the caretaker government in one day. Political parties have a consensus on legislation and now it is necessary to take initiative to do so.Stressing on the need for enactment of legislation by the Election Commission, Menon said legislation could be enacted at the beginning of the new year. Laws have to be made, if necessary, laws can be made in one day. Regarding the formation of search committee, he said, "I have suggested an executive committee to form a search committee." I have proposed to have two women members.Claiming that the number of politicians in the parliament has decreased, Menon said that a strong election commission is needed to stop the money game in politics.Stating that dialogue is very important in a democracy, he said that those who are criticizing the dialogue are urged to take effective steps by forming public opinion. He also said that there is no alternative but to go for elections under the party government.Earlier, the dialogue started at Bangabhaban at 4 pm. A seven-member delegation including party president Rashed Khan Menon took part in it.( It's google translation of original Bengali news)