‘We Have Shared Values, US, India Natural Allies’: Biden Says His Era to Beget Better Ties Between Nations

USA on prodding by Congress and Chamchas of Sonia Gandhi in Congress and left/ liberal media on Congress payroll, got Modi banned from entering USA for more than a decade. They did this as they saw Modi as threat to their throne. It was big / personal insult to Modi.....but when Modi came in power ( like a true Statesman), he put his personal interest at the back burner and built strong relationships with USA.



NOW CONTRAST THIS WITH RAJIV / SONIA Gandhi



Sonia Gandhi was not allowed to enter Pashupati Nath Temple in Nepal as she is not born Hindu. It is their ancient custom. Sonia Nd Rajiv Gandhi used this as personal insult and punished Nepal by blockade. Nation for Sonia Gandhi came last.