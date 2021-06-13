We Have Dozens Of Hizbullah-Like Forces In Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, And Pakistan:IRGC General Mazaher Majidi

IRGC General Mazaher Majidi: Iran Carried Out Retaliatory Attacks Against Israeli Weapon Factory, Atomic Facilities, Oil Refineries; We Have Dozens Of Hizbullah-Like Forces In Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, And Pakistan General Mazaher Majidi, the IRGC commander in Hamedan Province, said that Iran carried out retaliatory acts against Isra...

IRGC General Mazaher Majidi: Iran Carried Out Retaliatory Attacks Against Israeli Weapon Factory, Atomic Facilities, Oil Refineries; We Have Dozens Of Hizbullah-Like Forces In Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, And Pakistan

#8890 | 02:11Hamedan TV (Iran)"There was a time when we used to boast that we had Hizbullah of Lebanon in the region. Today, we have dozens of cohesive forces that are ready to carry out military operations and are acting like Hizbullah: In Syria, in Iraq, in Yemen, in Afghanistan, and even in Pakistan. The ground is being prepared. Maybe we, in Iran, do not pay much attention to everything that has happened, but the people whose command centers are active and monitor the region have noticed this tendency. The Israelis have carried out recent operations thinking that no one can do anything within Israel, but two weeks ago very significant things happened in Israel. The first place that it happened was in their weapons factory. As an excuse, they say that they were performing a military experiment. So we did it, and it was according to a plan... They thought that it was just a one-time thing. They didn't think that something else was coming, so they gave a pretext and tried to cover it up. The second incident took place in their atomic facilities a day or two later. Then, the Israelis realized that this was something out of the ordinary.[...]"It continued and this time happened in the Haifa oil refineries."Pakistan should take actions against iranian proxies and if necessary then support jundullah to teach iran a lesson.