We Have Dozens Of Hizbullah-Like Forces In Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, And Pakistan:IRGC General Mazaher Majidi

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Jan 22, 2015
www.memri.org

IRGC General Mazaher Majidi: Iran Carried Out Retaliatory Attacks Against Israeli Weapon Factory, Atomic Facilities, Oil Refineries; We Have Dozens Of Hizbullah-Like Forces In Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, And Pakistan

General Mazaher Majidi, the IRGC commander in Hamedan Province, said that Iran carried out retaliatory acts against Isra...
www.memri.org www.memri.org


IRGC General Mazaher Majidi: Iran Carried Out Retaliatory Attacks Against Israeli Weapon Factory, Atomic Facilities, Oil Refineries; We Have Dozens Of Hizbullah-Like Forces In Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, And Pakistan
#8890 | 02:11
Source: Hamedan TV (Iran)

General Mazaher Majidi, the IRGC commander in Hamedan Province, said that Iran carried out retaliatory acts against Israeli targets, in an interview that aired on Hamedan TV (Iran) on May 7, 2021. He claimed that Iran was behind an explosion in an Israeli weapons factory and an attack on its atomic facilities that took place in April 2021, as well as an incident in the Haifa oil refineries. General Majidi said: "We did it, and it was according to a plan." He also said that Iran has dozens of forces modeled after Hizbullah in Lebanon that are ready to carry out military operations in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.
Mazaher Majidi: "There was a time when we used to boast that we had Hizbullah of Lebanon in the region. Today, we have dozens of cohesive forces that are ready to carry out military operations and are acting like Hizbullah: In Syria, in Iraq, in Yemen, in Afghanistan, and even in Pakistan. The ground is being prepared. Maybe we, in Iran, do not pay much attention to everything that has happened, but the people whose command centers are active and monitor the region have noticed this tendency. The Israelis have carried out recent operations thinking that no one can do anything within Israel, but two weeks ago very significant things happened in Israel. The first place that it happened was in their weapons factory. As an excuse, they say that they were performing a military experiment. So we did it, and it was according to a plan... They thought that it was just a one-time thing. They didn't think that something else was coming, so they gave a pretext and tried to cover it up. The second incident took place in their atomic facilities a day or two later. Then, the Israelis realized that this was something out of the ordinary.
[...]
"It continued and this time happened in the Haifa oil refineries."
Pakistan should take actions against iranian proxies and if necessary then support jundullah to teach iran a lesson.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
Hezbollah and other similar Groups in Palestine, Syria and Iraq are first and foremost loyal to their countries.
Their main Feature is acting against colonial interests in the region defending Islamic causes all over the Middle East.

They exist in every Islamic country, Sunni or Shia they follow one goal and it is kicking Americans out of Middle East and beyond.

No Iran related group has ever annoyed Pakistan, on the contrary, the TTP JuA and the likes receiving funds and weapons from Arab sheikhdoms have always threatened Pakistan's internal security whenever their interests were at stake.

This difference is because of the pre-defined strategies of Iran and Arab countries. Iran having anti colonial policies, puts no difference between Muslim sects, invites them to join rank on the other hand anyone providing base or any kind of logistics to American occupation forces will be considered as an immediate threat. Take NATO bases in Turkey as an example.

Sauds and other regional sheikhdoms need USA first to counter Iran and secondly to stay in power against the will of majority of their people. They will abuse every possible differences among Muslims and the regional countries just to appease Americans.

In this context, Pakistani safety is a must for Iran which is already countering US presence in the region. KSA would offer Pakistan and its Wahabi lapdogs in Pakistan to USA on a Golden plate whenever it suits their illegal sheikhdoms.

Try to understand that safety of your neighbor is a must if you want to keep Foreign hands out of region.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
“Even in Pakistan”. Hope the GoP has a plan to disarm Iranian proxies inside Pakistan. Iranian funded sectarianism can’t be allowed to keep a foothold in Pakistan.

Iran and Pakistan should find a way to resolve their issues and not allow others to cause trouble between the two countries or have proxy forces in each other’s countries. It will be crucial for the safe and reliable transit of goods between the two countries and beyond.
 
Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404376881256878080
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404386707114541056



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404376881256878080



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1403741024606896130




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1403349826067218435
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
