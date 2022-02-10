What's new

"We have declared war againt PTI Gov": Bilawal

We have declared war against PTI govt: Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they have declared war against PTI government
WE HAVE DECLARED WAR AGAINST PTI GOVT: BILAWAL

Published On 10 February,2022 03:20 pm

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they have declared war against PTI government

MULTAN (Dunya News) –Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they have declared war against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and now rulers will be held accountable.

While addressing a workers convention, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP will fight this war against the selected and incompetent government standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan.

The PPP chairman said that their party raised their voice and staged protests when there was a petrol and gas shortage and the tractor march was also staged against the urea shortage. We feel the farmer’s pain as the government is economically murdering them.

He while warning of agricultural crisis said that issues being faced by farmers are actually food security concern of every citizen of the country.

Bilawal further said that PPP is a party of masses and how can it wait more when public is being crushed by the inflation. We will reach Islamabad to hold the prime minister accountable and expose the incompetency of the government.

He further said that Imran Khan used to call them thieves and challenged the government to arrest them if it can. Everyone who was falsely accused has been acquitted, he added.
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

So now that you have declared "WAR" - what now?

Should we expect another (failed) PDM jalsa?

These guys just can't seem to take the hint. No one wants them in power.

Okay, I get it that IK isn't that popular at the moment (even on [PDF]), but I think its clear as day that PTI will be back in power in the next elections.
 
He means to say he will beat pti in gusra dance
 
Bilawals Logic - More Inflation more expensive, less inflation less expensive.
 
It is an outrage that a khusra, a snake, raised on the Haram kamai, has the nerve to threaten war on the sitting government? Thank you incompetent establishment for your machinations.
 
PakSarZameen47

So now that you have declared "WAR" - what now?

Should we expect another (failed) PDM jalsa?

These guys just can't seem to take the hint. No one wants them in power.

Okay, I get it that IK isn't that popular at the moment (even on [PDF]), but I think its clear as day that PTI will be back in power in the next elections.
We don't have any other options
 
Sainthood 101

So now that you have declared "WAR" - what now?

Should we expect another (failed) PDM jalsa?

These guys just can't seem to take the hint. No one wants them in power.

Okay, I get it that IK isn't that popular at the moment (even on [PDF]), but I think its clear as day that PTI will be back in power in the next elections.
Nope, not really
They're likely to lose the next election only a miracle can help
 

