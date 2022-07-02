What's new

We have been noticed on Indian forums on the Internet - Must see for all Pakistani members - Indians curse at Pakistan or wishes for our destruction

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
11,032
-1
10,678
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
1656790144671.png



1656790174233.png


Haha to the Indiot on the Indian forum. India is a cesspit of poor people. lol.

Why should India be a role model you Indiot? There are better role models like China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia.

1656790290187.png


History of India began when "Republic of India" was created in 1947. lol.
India is not some old civilization lol.

Even United Nations use the term "South Asia." And not "Indian Subcontinent."
Or now people are saying "Asian Subcontinent."

1656790414817.png


lol, Indiot China is not a colonizer but an ally. There is quite a difference.

@waz
@Areesh
@Abid123

@Jazzbot
@313ghazi

@BHarwana

1656791472454.png

lol. No Indiot, we do not have an identity crisis. It was not partition of India, it was partition of the British Raj empire in South Asia. lol. :D

We are Pakistanis, we are a part of a region called South Asia, not India you moron. lol. :lol:

@Flash_Ninja
@Jango


Or here is this Indiot:
1656792102100.png


He tries to analyze CPEC from the Indian perspective.

He fails to realize that the Khunjerab pass is not the only pass to China. lol. :lol:

There are other mountain passes as well but they have not been developed yet.

@PradoTLC
@khail007
@kingQamaR
@Asimzranger
@Dalit
 
Last edited:
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
6,143
-3
6,937
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
MultaniGuy said:
View attachment 858670


View attachment 858671

Haha to the Indiot on the Indian forum. India is a cesspit of poor people. lol.

Why should India be a role model you Indiot? There are better role models like China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia.

View attachment 858674

History of India began when "Republic of India" was created in 1947. lol.
India is not some old civilization lol.

Even United Nations use the term "South Asia." And not "Indian Subcontinent."
Or now people are saying "Asian Subcontinent."

View attachment 858678

lol, Indiot China is not a colonizer but an ally. There is quite a difference.

@waz
@Areesh
@Abid123

@Jazzbot
@313ghazi

@BHarwana

View attachment 858695
lol. No Indiot, we do not have an identity crisis. It was not partition of India, it was partition of the British Raj empire in South Asia. lol. :D

We are Pakistanis, we are a part of a region called South Asia, not India you moron. lol. :lol:

@Flash_Ninja
@Jango


Or here is this Indiot:
View attachment 858697

He tries to analyze CPEC from the Indian perspective.

He fails to realize that the Khunjerab pass is not the only pass to China. lol. :lol:

There are other mountain passes as well but they have not been developed yet.
Click to expand...


Indians are brain washed in thier mad hate against Pakistan or any thing Muslim

Nothing new to see.


I think it is an issue for the very few fools left in Pakistan who think any amicable agreement with india is possible .

India has to be destroyed, there is no other way … in any case Islamic prophecy is on our side .

The stone worshiping civilization has no future
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
6,082
-1
11,071
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MultaniGuy said:
View attachment 858670


View attachment 858671

Haha to the Indiot on the Indian forum. India is a cesspit of poor people. lol.

Why should India be a role model you Indiot? There are better role models like China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia.

View attachment 858674

History of India began when "Republic of India" was created in 1947. lol.
India is not some old civilization lol.

Even United Nations use the term "South Asia." And not "Indian Subcontinent."
Or now people are saying "Asian Subcontinent."

View attachment 858678

lol, Indiot China is not a colonizer but an ally. There is quite a difference.

@waz
@Areesh
@Abid123

@Jazzbot
@313ghazi

@BHarwana

View attachment 858695
lol. No Indiot, we do not have an identity crisis. It was not partition of India, it was partition of the British Raj empire in South Asia. lol. :D

We are Pakistanis, we are a part of a region called South Asia, not India you moron. lol. :lol:

@Flash_Ninja
@Jango


Or here is this Indiot:
View attachment 858697

He tries to analyze CPEC from the Indian perspective.

He fails to realize that the Khunjerab pass is not the only pass to China. lol. :lol:

There are other mountain passes as well but they have not been developed yet.

@PradoTLC
@khail007
@kingQamaR
@Asimzranger
@Dalit
Click to expand...


Oh that forum. I don't know how you went through even 1 thread let alone multiple without a brain aneurysm.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,725
71
53,328
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
MultaniGuy said:
View attachment 858670


View attachment 858671

Haha to the Indiot on the Indian forum. India is a cesspit of poor people. lol.

Why should India be a role model you Indiot? There are better role models like China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia.

View attachment 858674

History of India began when "Republic of India" was created in 1947. lol.
India is not some old civilization lol.

Even United Nations use the term "South Asia." And not "Indian Subcontinent."
Or now people are saying "Asian Subcontinent."

View attachment 858678

lol, Indiot China is not a colonizer but an ally. There is quite a difference.

@waz
@Areesh
@Abid123

@Jazzbot
@313ghazi

@BHarwana

View attachment 858695
lol. No Indiot, we do not have an identity crisis. It was not partition of India, it was partition of the British Raj empire in South Asia. lol. :D

We are Pakistanis, we are a part of a region called South Asia, not India you moron. lol. :lol:

@Flash_Ninja
@Jango


Or here is this Indiot:
View attachment 858697

He tries to analyze CPEC from the Indian perspective.

He fails to realize that the Khunjerab pass is not the only pass to China. lol. :lol:

There are other mountain passes as well but they have not been developed yet.

@PradoTLC
@khail007
@kingQamaR
@Asimzranger
@Dalit
Click to expand...

We’ve known this bro for the past 25 years of us being around as a forum in one shape or another.
The bottom line is they are a weak, beta male, 4 inch average penis size wielding, effeminate cucks who are even hated by their own women.
They can chat all the breeze they want on their forums who are ranked in the hundreds of thousands in terms of traffic.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
11,032
-1
10,678
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
waz said:
We’ve known this bro for the past 25 years of us being around as a forum in one shape or another.
The bottom line is they are a weak, beta male, 4 inch average penis size wielding, effeminate cucks who are even hated by their own women.
They can chat all the breeze they want on their forums who are ranked in the hundreds of thousands in terms of traffic.
Click to expand...
@waz, bhai I couldn't have said it better myself. True.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

MultaniGuy
Indian internet warriors trying to change the narrative like in wikipedia
Replies
12
Views
523
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Raj-Hindustani
Indian Nuclear Missile Proliferation: Effect On South Asian Strategic Stability – OpEd
Replies
0
Views
130
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
B
India, Bangladesh and South East Asia and the opportunities for the North–East
Replies
1
Views
288
mb444
mb444
Mangus Ortus Novem
TotalWar on Pakistan: Understanding all Vectors of Destruction
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
vi-va
vi-va
beijingwalker
THE Asia Ranking 2022 Dominated by China, 4 Indian Universities Make it to Top 100
2
Replies
17
Views
545
CHN Bamboo
CHN Bamboo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom