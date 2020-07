Iran is just being diplomatic about the recent events ... the truth is it has just chosen China over India as the next strategic partner and is worried that India would get angry and possibly work with the US to further sanction Iran. Pretty sad how you are buying this conciliatory political fluff ... if I were Modi, I would be banging my head against the wall. India in the past 2 years has suffered massive geopolitical reversals, with Iran being just the latest one.