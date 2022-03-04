What's new

We had been used in May 12 tragedy: MQMP has apologised

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
1,862
-6
1,686
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) has apologised for its “misjudgment” during the May 12 tragedy that saw dozens of people lose their lives to riots in Karachi, a news outlet reported on Thursday.



On May 12, 2007, the deposed chief justice of the Supreme Court, Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry, was scheduled to visit the city and take part in a function of the Sindh High Court Bar Association. Members of civil society, including lawyers, were not allowed to reach the airport to welcome the then chief justice, thus leading to clashes between the supporters of the judge and the then-MQM activists. Nearly 50 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were wounded on that day.

According to the report, MQMP Convener and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his regret on the incident while addressing a gathering organised by the Balochistan High Court Bar in Quetta. He conceded that the MQM’s image was tarnished in the wake of the May 12 clashes.

www.thenews.com.pk

We had been used in May 12 tragedy: MQMP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has apologised for its “misjudgment” during the May 12 tragedy that saw dozens of people lose their lives to riots in Karachi, a news outlet reported...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Who used MQMP??
 
NA71

NA71

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2009
2,055
1
3,305
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) has apologised for its “misjudgment” during the May 12 tragedy that saw dozens of people lose their lives to riots in Karachi, a news outlet reported on Thursday.



On May 12, 2007, the deposed chief justice of the Supreme Court, Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry, was scheduled to visit the city and take part in a function of the Sindh High Court Bar Association. Members of civil society, including lawyers, were not allowed to reach the airport to welcome the then chief justice, thus leading to clashes between the supporters of the judge and the then-MQM activists. Nearly 50 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were wounded on that day.

According to the report, MQMP Convener and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his regret on the incident while addressing a gathering organised by the Balochistan High Court Bar in Quetta. He conceded that the MQM’s image was tarnished in the wake of the May 12 clashes.

www.thenews.com.pk

We had been used in May 12 tragedy: MQMP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has apologised for its “misjudgment” during the May 12 tragedy that saw dozens of people lose their lives to riots in Karachi, a news outlet reported...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Who used MQMP??
Click to expand...
You really don't know?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
TV channel apologises to PML-N leader Nasir Butt in UK
Replies
8
Views
589
Mav3rick
Mav3rick
HAIDER
Ex-judge Shamim distances himself from ‘leaked’ affidavit, says has yet to see it
Replies
1
Views
255
khail007
K
A
Violence erupts in karachi ..MQM protests
Replies
0
Views
263
aryadravida
A
ghazi52
Supreme Court needs criminal laws expert judge
Replies
0
Views
132
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female judge of Supreme Court
2
Replies
27
Views
572
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom