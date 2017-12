we Germans are stupid...at the federal ellection the old great colaition betwen CDU and SPD recived a major loose in votes and at the end the badly hurted SPD said they our out ...Finding a new government formed from CDU FDP and Grüne did not went well... every other form of coallition was to bizzar and no one wanted the Linke(ultra left) or AfD (ultra rights) in a possible government... after the failed try to build up a CDU FDP Grüne government the Bundespräsident ordered all partys to his place and told them to move accept the voters desicion .... he special adressed it to his own party the SPD to rethink.Now that the CDU and SPD talk about the continue of the so called great coalition. The pools suddenly tell that 61% of the Germans like the idea of a great coalition, that are 16% more than a week ago.... why in first place did they vote against it... stupid we...