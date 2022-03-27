What's new

"We gave them a bloody nose and it is still hurting"

11z.jpg


"We gave them a bloody nose and it is still hurting, DG ISPR Gen Asif Ghafoor"

On May 27, 1999, PA shot down IAF MiG-21 and MiG-27 fighters, and Flight Lt Nachiketa was taken POW.
On May 28, 1999, four air crew died after IAF's MI-17 was shot down by Pakistan.
On Feb 27, 2019, PAF shot down IAF Mig-21 and SU-30 fighters, and WC Abhinandhan was taken POW.
On Feb 27, 2019, Six air crew died after IAF's MI-17 was shot down by Indian Air Defence in panic btw PAF and IAF aerial conflict.

Ten things are common:

1, Similarity of dates.
2, Migs busted.
3, IAF pilots taken into POW.
4, Mi17 shot down
5, Aircrew died
6, IAF/India faced humiliation
7, Both times BJP is in power.
8, Both POW returned under Geneva & Vienna convention.
9. Both pilots officially admitted that the Pakistan military is highly professional.
10, Indian zombie Janta celebrated this humiliation as victory and pilot awarded (face-saving) lol
 
An indiot has only one response to all this... 93000 soldurs...nobody told them how many of them were civilians and families and what were their function in city where they were arrested. And how many of them were ethnical bengalies who chose to surrender..
 
Last edited:
Start from 1959
 
Because they don't know or are not taught the following

Pachas kutay mil jain tho sheer ka shikar ker he layta hein.

I have youtubes to prove it.... :)
 
Yes its very rare for armies to win when they are significantly outnumbered.

With 93000 they were outnumbered 3 to 1 and with 40000 they were outnumbered 8 to 1.

This is not even including Mukti Bahini who were believed to be around 200,000, which then makes that 5 to 1 or 13 to 1 respectively.
 
And that weakness somehow is supposed to be our problem? Not a good excuse. No matter how underarmed you were, your strategy was of defence of East lies on the west, which just didn't work.
 
Don't forget inflicting casualties on IA and capturing one of their soldiers, Chandu Chavan on the same night as the farcical strikes #1 in 2016.
 

