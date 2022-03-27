"We gave them a bloody nose and it is still hurting, DG ISPR Gen Asif Ghafoor"



On May 27, 1999, PA shot down IAF MiG-21 and MiG-27 fighters, and Flight Lt Nachiketa was taken POW.

On May 28, 1999, four air crew died after IAF's MI-17 was shot down by Pakistan.

On Feb 27, 2019, PAF shot down IAF Mig-21 and SU-30 fighters, and WC Abhinandhan was taken POW.

On Feb 27, 2019, Six air crew died after IAF's MI-17 was shot down by Indian Air Defence in panic btw PAF and IAF aerial conflict.



Ten things are common:



1, Similarity of dates.

2, Migs busted.

3, IAF pilots taken into POW.

4, Mi17 shot down

5, Aircrew died

6, IAF/India faced humiliation

7, Both times BJP is in power.

8, Both POW returned under Geneva & Vienna convention.

9. Both pilots officially admitted that the Pakistan military is highly professional.

10, Indian zombie Janta celebrated this humiliation as victory and pilot awarded (face-saving) lol