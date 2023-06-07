beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 59,020
- -57
- Country
-
- Location
-
‘We Don’t Support Independence For Taiwan’: White House Doubles Down On One China Policy Stance
They say one thing, do the opposite, trying playing Chinese against each other, divide and rule.US is pro-China.
US gave Taiwan's UNSC seat to PRC and allowed China to join WTO.
They say one thing, do the opposite, trying playing Chinese against each other, divide and rule.
Real or fake Taiwan is not a country.Taiwan is a fake country.
Actually as long as Taiwan didn't declare independence, PRC would rather leave it alone, the choice of peace or war totally depends on Taiwan's top politicians.
View attachment 933356
I m so happy that he "terrorizes" you so much, I was kind of not Xi fan before, now I think I m more and more becoming one.fact of the matter is your boi xi is a terrorist, but he only terrorizes his own people
how does it feel that huawei, a chinese company, can't transact with TSMC, another "chinese" company
how does it feel when you scream to shoot down hilary clinton but nothing can be done
he will be the one to lose taiwan permanently because he's a pussy
must be nice to live in north korea too, everyday talking about destroying the americans when you're the ones getting fucked by dear leaderI m so happy that he "terrorizes" you so much, I was kind of not Xi fan before, now I think I m more and more becoming one.
I prefer living in China than North Korea and drug and gun crimes infested US.must be nice to live in north korea too, everyday talking about destroying the americans when you're the ones getting fucked by dear leader
sad part is that kim is way more educated/smarter than xi
1893 — Overthrow of the Monarchy. The Kingdom of Hawaii was overthrown on January 17, 1893, after a group of 13 Caucasian businessmen and lawyers staged a coup d'état against Queen Liliuokalani and her government.The Chinese should call for an independent Hawaii if Americans call for an independent Taiwan.
cant believe u guys dont even feel bad for propping up north koreaI prefer living in China than North Korea and drug and gun crimes infested US.