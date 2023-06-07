What's new

‘We Don’t Support Independence For Taiwan’: White House Doubles Down On One China Policy Stance

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,020
-57
99,414
Country
China
Location
China
Actually as long as Taiwan didn't declare independence, PRC would rather leave it alone, the choice of peace or war totally depends on Taiwan's top politicians.

调整大小 7k7l7w.jpg
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2019
2,099
-2
1,683
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:
Actually as long as Taiwan didn't declare independence, PRC would rather leave it alone, the choice of peace or war totally depends on Taiwan's top politicians.

View attachment 933356
Click to expand...


fact of the matter is your boi xi is a terrorist, but he only terrorizes his own people

how does it feel that huawei, a chinese company, can't transact with TSMC, another "chinese" company

how does it feel when you scream to shoot down hilary clinton but nothing can be done


he will be the one to lose taiwan permanently because he's a pussy
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,020
-57
99,414
Country
China
Location
China
CIA Mole said:
fact of the matter is your boi xi is a terrorist, but he only terrorizes his own people

how does it feel that huawei, a chinese company, can't transact with TSMC, another "chinese" company

how does it feel when you scream to shoot down hilary clinton but nothing can be done


he will be the one to lose taiwan permanently because he's a pussy
Click to expand...
I m so happy that he "terrorizes" you so much, I was kind of not Xi fan before, now I think I m more and more becoming one.
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2019
2,099
-2
1,683
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:
I m so happy that he "terrorizes" you so much, I was kind of not Xi fan before, now I think I m more and more becoming one.
Click to expand...
must be nice to live in north korea too, everyday talking about destroying the americans when you're the ones getting fucked by dear leader


sad part is that kim is way more educated/smarter than xi
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,020
-57
99,414
Country
China
Location
China
ThunderCat said:
The Chinese should call for an independent Hawaii if Americans call for an independent Taiwan.
Click to expand...
1893 — Overthrow of the Monarchy. The Kingdom of Hawaii was overthrown on January 17, 1893, after a group of 13 Caucasian businessmen and lawyers staged a coup d'état against Queen Liliuokalani and her government.

archive.nytimes.com

Jan. 17, 1893 | Hawaiian Monarchy Overthrown by America-Backed Businessmen

On Jan. 17, 1893, Hawaii’s monarchy was overthrown when a group of businessmen and sugar planters forced Queen Liliuokalani to abdicate.
archive.nytimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Honduras says there is ‘only one China’ as it officially cuts ties with Taiwan
Replies
2
Views
360
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
E
The US would sooner see TSMC fabs in Taiwan burn than let China have them
2 3
Replies
31
Views
932
nahtanbob
N
beijingwalker
US congressional panel on China suggests Nato+ status for India
Replies
7
Views
247
surmabhopali
S
Get Ya Wig Split
POLITICO: White House nears unprecedented action on U.S. Investment in China
Replies
0
Views
280
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
E
US Congress War Game on Taiwan, US failed to stop China, 80,000 People's Liberation Army landed in Taiwan, U.S. military sank 80 land ships
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
117
Views
3K
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom