We dont care about Pakistan, but we would like to have relations....

Some excerpts:
The visit was confirmed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who said he received the Pakistani expatriates. He spoke about the visit at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, saying it “showed me the great change” taking place in the aftermath of the Abraham Accords.
“This was an amazing experience because we haven’t had a group of Pakistani leaders in Israel ever in such scope and that all stemmed from the Abraham Accords, meaning Jew and Muslim can dwell together in the region,” he said.
For Israel, while the delegation was small and did not involve Pakistani officials, it marked somewhat of a milestone in its relations with Pakistan coming after other Muslim states have changed course and agreed to normalize ties with Israel. That’s despite Israel’s continuing occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state.
