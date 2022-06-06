We dont care about Pakistan, but we would like to have relations....

Umair Nawaz said: i told u guys, we Pakistanis underestimate ourselves. But the others specially our opponents know what value we can bring in to them.



And in case for a micro small country like Israel, is a goldmine waiting to be exploited. Click to expand...

We are no position to exploit anyone. FFS we can't even mine the actual gold in our own country, let alone take advantage of any metaphorical gold.Besides, if you've watched South Park you'll know how Jews feel about their gold.In all seriousness, there is a lot we could learn from Israel's example, unfortunately our leadership class is not wired that way. Their leaders are phsyically and spiritually dedicated to Israel 100%. That's why this tiny little nation has the capabilities it has, the people are the same.These people made the first practical version of drip irrigation in 1959. We're still flooding fields. Do you think our agriculturalists would be bothered to use their 60 year old technology if we establish relations with Israel tomorrow? Absolutely not. The tech is widely available and has been for decades, our waderas aren't interested. What benefit could we possibly get? Other than better retirement benefits for you know who.