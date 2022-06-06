What's new

We dont care about Pakistan, but we would like to have relations....

Some excerpts:

The visit was confirmed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who said he received the Pakistani expatriates. He spoke about the visit at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, saying it “showed me the great change” taking place in the aftermath of the Abraham Accords.

“This was an amazing experience because we haven’t had a group of Pakistani leaders in Israel ever in such scope and that all stemmed from the Abraham Accords, meaning Jew and Muslim can dwell together in the region,” he said.

For Israel, while the delegation was small and did not involve Pakistani officials, it marked somewhat of a milestone in its relations with Pakistan coming after other Muslim states have changed course and agreed to normalize ties with Israel. That’s despite Israel’s continuing occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state.

I wonder why the Israeli president would take so much time and effort to welcome some meaningless group of people from the US?

Why is Israel trying to portray the visit as a milestone in relations with Pakistan when the visit didn't include any visitors from Pakistan? Read the bold part.
 
i told u guys, we Pakistanis underestimate ourselves. But the others specially our opponents know what value we can bring in to them.

And in case for a micro small country like Israel, is a goldmine waiting to be exploited.
 
Umair Nawaz said:
i told u guys, we Pakistanis underestimate ourselves. But the others specially our opponents know what value we can bring in to them.

And in case for a micro small country like Israel, is a goldmine waiting to be exploited.
We are no position to exploit anyone. FFS we can't even mine the actual gold in our own country, let alone take advantage of any metaphorical gold.

Besides, if you've watched South Park you'll know how Jews feel about their gold. :omghaha:

In all seriousness, there is a lot we could learn from Israel's example, unfortunately our leadership class is not wired that way. Their leaders are phsyically and spiritually dedicated to Israel 100%. That's why this tiny little nation has the capabilities it has, the people are the same.

These people made the first practical version of drip irrigation in 1959. We're still flooding fields. Do you think our agriculturalists would be bothered to use their 60 year old technology if we establish relations with Israel tomorrow? Absolutely not. The tech is widely available and has been for decades, our waderas aren't interested. What benefit could we possibly get? Other than better retirement benefits for you know who.
 
There are alot of “dajjal k sathi” these days within so-called muslims all over the world…..inka “ikhlaas” saaf zahir ha…..
Destined straight to hell forever.
Ye naam k musalman dozakh enjoy kerainge…..kerlo dunia kay 70 saal “enjoy” kerlo khul k
 
I don't understand the duplicity by the Israelis. On one hand they claim they have zero interest in having relations with Pakistan. On the other hand they are making headlines after receiving US Pakistani delegation. In the same breath the Israeli leaders claim this is a great change. Can anyone describe the great change to me because the government of Pakistan has already rejected all claims of visit.
 

