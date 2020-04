Perhaps with the disastrous invasion of Iraq promoted by Thiessen’s earlier work. The relatives of thousands of American dead and the tens of thousands of U.S. wounded would be out of luck, since Congress isn’t likely to allow them to sue. However, the Iraqi parliament could recognize the financial windfall within reach and open the courtroom doors to families of the estimated 400,000 (some estimates reach a million) Iraqis killed in the sectarian conflict triggered by Bush’s disastrous misadventure. Award, say, a million dollars per. That comes to a nice round $400 billion.



Millions were driven from their homes, many of them from their country. Religious minorities proved uniquely vulnerable. Even those not killed, kidnapped, ousted, or otherwise displaced likely suffered significant economic damage from years of conflict and terrorism. Iraq’s population in 2003 was about 25.6 million. Let’s go cheap here. “Only” $20,000 each, on the theory with a freer economy and legal oil sales they should eventually make up some of the losses. That would come to $512 billion.

