‘We consider Bangladesh as our closest friend’ - Indian Envoy

Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, the new Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, said, "We consider Bangladesh as our closest friend."The High Commissioner arrived in the country today. He reached Bangladesh through Brahmanbaria's Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost around 10 am on Monday.Before leaving for Dhaka, High Commissioner Vikram Kumar highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries and told reporters, "Bangladesh is India's closest neighbour. I am happy to have the opportunity of working on the development of the relation with Bangladesh. Now I have come to the Bangladesh border. I shall listen to Bangladesh's expectations and inform the prime ministers of both the countries about it."However, he said that he would speak after meeting the president of Bangladesh.Prior to his appointment as the high commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami was the additional secretary to the Ministry of External Affairs of India.The new Indian high commissioner was welcomed at the check post by Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor Alam, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Kasba Circle) Mizanur Rahman and Akhaura Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rosul Ahmad Nizami.