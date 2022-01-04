'We can't vaccinate the planet every six months': Leading Oxford vaccine expert warns giving regular boosters is 'not sustainable' and says fourth Cov

It was not sustainable from the beginning and not now and not in the future. The world is very connected and by the time vaccines reach poor countries, the largely unvaccinated populations there would have generated variants which would escape the vaccine protection. The zero-covid, all-vaccinated approach was flawed to begin with but some people, especially at the CDC, are unwilling to appear fools now and in front of history.

By late 2020, there was enough data about the pandemic to try a different approach: Protect the vulnerable as much as possible, come up with treatments, increase hospital capacities, BUT allow the healthier, younger segments of the populations to live freely. Oh well, it's water under the bridge now. Let's hope Omicron will give rise to herd immunity of considerable nature.