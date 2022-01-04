What's new

'We can't vaccinate the planet every six months': Leading Oxford vaccine expert warns giving regular boosters is 'not sustainable' and says fourth Cov

Turingsage

Turingsage

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
1,711
-23
2,719
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
It is just about sustainable till we find a GENERIC vaccine for covid that offers sustained immunity.
All Pharma giants are focused on such a vaccine and are convinced that this is doable
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,612
1
11,642
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Easy money for the ones in the know.

Why did Rishi Sunak, England chancellor purchase shares in moderna months before the outbreak?
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
5,460
19
8,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It was not sustainable from the beginning and not now and not in the future. The world is very connected and by the time vaccines reach poor countries, the largely unvaccinated populations there would have generated variants which would escape the vaccine protection. The zero-covid, all-vaccinated approach was flawed to begin with but some people, especially at the CDC, are unwilling to appear fools now and in front of history.
By late 2020, there was enough data about the pandemic to try a different approach: Protect the vulnerable as much as possible, come up with treatments, increase hospital capacities, BUT allow the healthier, younger segments of the populations to live freely. Oh well, it's water under the bridge now. Let's hope Omicron will give rise to herd immunity of considerable nature.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom