'We can't blame UPA for declining economy, we had enough chance,' says Yashwant SinhaNEW DELHI: After igniting a political firestorm+ with a column criticising the government's economic policy, the BJP's Yashwant Sinha on Thursday went even further by clearly absolving the earlier Congress-led UPA government for a slowdown in growth.

"I am not talking just based on one quarter's numbers, the economy has been falling for six straight quarte

"The economy is in decline. We can't blame the previous government, we had plenty of time and chances," said Sinha, when asked about his comments in the column he wrote, which appeared yesterday.Sinha said that the economy has been on the downswing for a while now, but "I did not speak".rs," said Sinha.The biggest culprit that made a bad situation near-catastrophic is demonetisation, said Sinha who had called the move "an unmitigated economic disaster" in his column.