We can use Indian roads to take over LEH and DBO

This was an interesting video on Indian force deployments, the most interesting parts at the end.1) total Indian deployment including the mountain strike corps are dwarfed by Chinese deployments in just Tibet. The scholar on purpose ignored another 60-100k Pakistani deployments across Kashmir and Giligit baltistan. We could increase this force by another 100k if needed! The single Indian core would face. 230k Chinese forces and 100-150k Pakistani forces. Either way DBO including the unpawed airstrip will be taken over.2) The road network in DBO will allow both Paksitani and Chinese forces to quickly move down into LEH , parts of Kashmir but later will be used as a gateway to Indian planes. Imagine deploying -150k Pakistani forces Behind India’s strike and defensive cores against the Paksitani border! This means that most of the Indian forces in Punjab would be facing opposition on two sides and being flanked by Paksitani forces. This would also mean that our dual purpose cores in Sind will move against an enemy with little or no support! This really means that VT-4 will be deployed in Sind along with alkhalid 1 and alkhalid giving Pakistan about 600 front line tanks covered with 7 odd sh-15 artillery regiments. it seems Pakistan has its own cold start capability in Sind. As many of you know that most of the Sind cores are IFV and tracked mobile!3) not only will the Chinese take over the chicken neck, cutting most of Indians core in the East the road network there will allow chines larger forces to literillay roll into the plains of Asam.I can not believe how a nation with thinkers like chankia, known for winning wars by diplomacy rather than forces would build roads to allow their biggest weakness to be exposed again.India was taken over by the afghans 18 times, and by mouguals from Central Asia / turkey multiple times by Armies crossing the mountains and coming down to slaughter mighty Indian armies emassing at mountains foothills and then moving across the undefended planes!