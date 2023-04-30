"We can erase Armenia from the map", says Imran Khan...

RayKalm said:



This Greek Newspaper is calling Pakistan more "Turkey than Turkey" for not recognizing Armenia. However, we can clearly see that Greece articles are more "Indian than India"!



When did Imran Khan ever remotely mention anything similar to this?



Article in question:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/greekcitytimes.com/2022/09/21/country-not-recognise-armenia/%3famp According to this Greek Newspaper, which didn't site any sources.This Greek Newspaper is calling Pakistan more "Turkey than Turkey" for not recognizing Armenia. However, we can clearly see that Greece articles are more "Indian than India"!When did Imran Khan ever remotely mention anything similar to this?Article in question: Click to expand...

I don't know if it's true or not, but Greek City Times is pretty anti-Pakistan, understandably. But at the same time, it seems "Im the Dim" as my father refers to him as, has been heading on the crusade to stupidity.Apparently, it was his idea to promote Ertugul in Pakistan.