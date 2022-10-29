What's new

We asked Americans to describe the state of the US in one word: The answers weren't pretty

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,453
-13
94,370
Country
China
Location
China

We asked Americans to describe the state of the US in one word: The answers weren't pretty​

USA TODAY
Oct. 28 2022

Some Americans feel bad about the state of the country today.

Most of the rest feel even worse.

In a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, we asked 1,000 voters to volunteer a single word that describes, for them, the state of the nation. Spoiler alert: The mood of America isn't sunny.

In short, they said, the United States is an "awful," "chaotic," "divided" "mess."

The most common response, offered by 31%, was "awful," "poor" or "terrible," words we grouped together as similar in meaning.

Another 20% said "chaotic," "disastrous," "messy."

Then 16% volunteered "divided," "confused," "turmoil."

Combined, these downbeat adjectives comprised two-thirds of those surveyed. Which doesn't mean the others were feeling upbeat. There were the 6% who said "sadness/depressed/angry," the 4% who said "failing democracy/decline," and the 2% who said "scary/horrific/disgusting."

Optimistic words were down in the single digits.

Five percent offered "great/stable/encouraging" and 3% said "improving/better/hopeful" – perhaps on the theory that things couldn't get worse?

The poll of 1,000 likely midterm election voters, taken Oct. 19-24 by landline and cell phone, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

www.usatoday.com

We asked Americans to describe the state of the US in one word: The answers weren't pretty

In a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, we asked 1,000 voters to volunteer a single word that describes, for them, the state of the nation.
www.usatoday.com
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
17,492
-20
32,936
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
America has a huge problem with right wing terrorism and white surpremacy. This is about to implode in a major way the coming months and years. The US is a very polarised nation where one half doesn't tolerate the other. Of course economic decline, conflicts with Russia/China, foreign wars and a host of other issues aren't helping US cause.
 
retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
1,614
-1
1,840
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
America is free unless you talk about race, religion, racial IQ, white demographics, Gays and lesbian negatively etc. If u do then u lose ur job and ur house and u end up homeless. Such great freedom lol only a low IQ idiot would believe that it is free
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,453
-13
94,370
Country
China
Location
China
retaxis said:
America is free unless you talk about race, religion, racial IQ, white demographics, Gays and lesbian negatively etc. If u do then u lose ur job and ur house and u end up homeless. Such great freedom lol only a low IQ idiot would believe that it is free
Click to expand...
And a free maket unless you are forbidden to do business with certain "sanctioned" nations, even if they are your biggest customers which mean life and death for your business.
 
retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
1,614
-1
1,840
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
beijingwalker said:
And a free maket unless you are forbidden to do business with certain "sanctioned" nations, even if they are your biggest customers which mean life and death for your business.
Click to expand...
anyone who wants freedom can live in the middle of a jungle and be free and yell whatever he wants and sh1t wherever he wants. But as soon as people live together in a society, there are always rules and penalties for people disturbing the peace and causing mayhem and unrest.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
90% of US adults say mental health is a crisis in the United States, CNN/KFF poll finds
Replies
1
Views
122
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
63% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck — including nearly half of six-figure earners
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
613
jhungary
jhungary
Hamartia Antidote
Americans Prefer Single-family Neighborhoods
Replies
0
Views
32
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Chinese-American software biz CEO arrested for allegedly storing election data in China
Replies
1
Views
151
One_Nation
O
beijingwalker
6 in 10 Americans say U.S. democracy is in crisis as 'The Big Lie' takes root
Replies
4
Views
524
Tshering22
Tshering22

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom