Great news for Pakistan.The point to ponder here, in last few weeks so many developments in Pakistan.The establishment of virology lab in Karachi. Production of ventilators in Pakistan.But Pakistani media is quiet on the achievement of IK's government. This had not happenedin 70 years. And especially in the rule of PMLN and PPP. If it did we would have been producing ventilators and masks production a while back.The conditions of our hospitals is a living testament to the achievements of past governments.