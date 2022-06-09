What's new

We Are Ready to Provide OIL :Russia Official

Consul General of the Russian Federation in Karachi Andrey Fedorov on Thursday confirmed that the oil trade was discussed during the visit of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia
Speaking at a press conference at the Russian Consulate, he said that no formal letter was received from Pakistan but if Pakistan government contacted us we will provide oil on cheap rates.
The Consul General said that sanctions on Russia could affect trade relations with Pakistan, adding that there is no immediate solution to the conflict with Ukraine as Kiev is not serious about peace talks.
Fedorov said new Pakistani government wise and we hope the government would deal better with trade issues and oil purchases.
"Russia is interested in supplying oil on cheap prices to other friendly countries including Pakistan,” he said and added this is just an excuse that Pakistan does not have refineries to treat Russian crude oil



