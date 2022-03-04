‘We Are on Our Side’: Across Asia, a Mixed Reaction to Ukraine War (Washington Post)

Indos said:



Many Indian reporters are also not critical and just follow Moody narrative.



For business reporting I see The Economist and CNBC International quite balance reporting about Indonesian economy, while Bloomberg, Reuters, and Al Jazeera English always wants to criticize, even Al Jazeera recently use non economist analyst who has been recognized as anti Indonesian like Andreas Harsono to talk about Indonesian economy, I can debunk many of his opinion there.



Ukraine-Russia crisis: Asian economies brace for inflation hit Conflict in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are expected to drive energy prices higher across Asia.

because of our inferiority complex, we want validation from the west . China has moved away from this.The reality of the west is revealed during crisis like Ukraine, where they have thrown all legalities away and targeted all russian entities, including private ones, which have nothing to do with the Russian government.Banned Russian news agencies, targeted private businesses, restricted social media, even targeted sports which they sermonized should be above politics , etc.Their is no independent media in the west , all agenda driven.Just read the link I have given above. Openly asking for a anti bjp correspondent. How can you expect objectivity from such a organisation ?And modi , not moody , is in power in half of Indian states. He cannot influence the local administration even if he wants to.And local Indian media is pretty mixed , but agenda driven. Few objective journalists left now.It's as if politics has become enimity rather than rivalry. Same in many democratic countries.