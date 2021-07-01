What's new

“We are not seeking hostility with India for the next 100 years" pakistan's New security policy seeks ‘peace’ with India

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,846
-14
8,527
Country
India
Location
India
ISLAMABAD:
Peace with immediate neighbours and economic diplomacy will be the central theme of the country’s foreign policy in the new National Security Policy, scheduled to be unveiled on Friday.
The original 100-page policy, which would be kept under wraps, leaves the door open for trade and business ties with India without final settlement of the longstanding Kashmir dispute provided there is progress in the talks between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, an official in a background briefing to journalists said on Tuesday.

“We are not seeking hostility with India for the next 100 years. The new policy seeks peace with immediate neighbours,” the official said, adding if there was a dialogue and progress in it, there would be a possibility of normalising trade and commercial ties with India as it had happened in the past.
Relations between Pakistan and India have been at a virtual standstill since August 2019, when India revoked the special status of the disputed territory. Pakistan, in reaction to the Indian move, downgraded diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade with India.
In February last year, there were some hopes of a breakthrough when the two sides agreed to restore the ceasefire understanding along the Line of Control (LoC) but the process could not make further headway.
Also read: Cabinet approves Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy: NSA

'From geo-strategic to geo-economics'
As the new national security policy seeks a shift in Pakistan’s approach from geo-strategic to geo-economics, there is a renewed optimism of a possible thaw with India. “Economic security will be the central theme of the new national security policy,” the official disclosed. Similarly, economic diplomacy and peace with immediate neighbours would be the central theme of the country’s foreign policy. “But geo-economics does not necessarily mean we overlook our geo-strategic and geo-political interests,” the official stressed, saying the longstanding Kashmir dispute with India has been identified as a ‘vital national policy’ issue for Pakistan.

The official, however, clarified that there were no prospects of rapprochement with India under the current Modi-led government in New Delhi. The new policy will be formally launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, the official added. According to the official, this would be the first-ever codified national security policy that would cover both internal security as well as foreign policy. “Only a part of the national security policy will be made public,” the official clarified, saying in the rest of the world such policies often remained classified.
The official said though Pakistan did have defence, foreign and internal policies, the new policy would act as an “umbrella document” providing direction for the future. It took seven years to prepare this policy, which was started by then-national security adviser Sartaj Aziz in 2014.
“Inputs were taken from all the federal, provincial institutions as well as military and other departments,” the official maintained.

However, the official when asked said the opposition was not taken on board since the policymaking was the domain of the executive. Nevertheless, the official admitted that such a document would need a consensus. “For this purpose, we are ready to sit with opposition on this,” the official added.
When National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed the parliamentary committee on national security a few weeks ago, the opposition boycotted the session.
When asked to comment on the implementation of the policy, the official said the classified document lays out a complete implementation mechanism and the prime minister will review the progress on a monthly basis. The policy will be reviewed every year and at the time of change of government, according to the official. The official said the issue of political stability was also taken care of in the new national security policy. Pakistan has a checkered history with no elected prime minister having ever been able to complete his/her five-year term.
The new policy also deals with the issue of militant and dissident groups and advocates dialogue with ‘reconcilable elements.’ Similarly, the policy has identified “intellectual expression” as key for the progress and prosperity of society. On the internal front, the new policy identifies five key areas that include population/migration, health, climate and water, food security and gender mainstreaming.




positive news?

@Imran Khan @RealNapster @Reichsmarschall @Sudarshan @Areesh @SQ8

theprint.in

Pakistan’s first National Security Policy wants peace with India, ‘no hostility for 100 yrs’

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to release policy Friday. The 100-page policy for 2022-26 has put onus on achieving economic security, normalising trade ties with India.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
Last edited:
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
11,746
-1
16,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
don't take it too seriously. Just for global consumption, making ourselves look like the peace makers & india the war monger. infiltration is not gonna stop and nor will our nuclear & conventional buildup.

there is no such thing as a "100 year security policy". enuf said.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,836
-7
5,020
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
India is an unstable country it should first stabilize and incapable due to the country being in chaos.. India first and foremost needs to stabilize and this is what will assure India's longevity and may direct us to elsewhere instead of to them but it depends on their political savvy if they are incapable of that we are India-bound
 
Last edited:
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,459
-2
3,794
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This security policy is very comprehensive
Like it took them multiple years, multiple administrations and views of economists, generals, politicians from different parties and provinces, academics, professors

But we don't know whats "in" the policy document proper yeah rumors or couple pages, but it's a secretive document

Especially something as bombastic as "no war with your sworn enemy for next 100 years" doesn't work that way
Can someone share moeed pirzada take on this, I feel like I listened to his take but I can't find it
 
Last edited:
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,226
-21
24,584
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It's our go to line

We know the hindutva poison, Jinnah knew it over 70 years ago

We will say it 100 times and still prepare and build weapons just to make sure we can destroy india
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,508
15
9,673
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
This security policy is very comprehensive
Like it took them multiple years, multiple administrations and views of economists, generals, politicians from different parties and provinces, academics, professors

But we don't know whats "in" the policy document proper yeah rumors or couple pages, but it's a secretive document

Especially something as bombastic as "no war with your sworn enemy for next 100 years" doesn't work that way
Can someone share moeed pirzada take on this, I feel like I listened to his take but I can't find it
Click to expand...
The policy is very clear to be honest. It shows our intent for peace along with critical requirements to ensure that peace. The essence of the policy is that we aren't waging war on our own and want to resolve the Long standing issue however the condition of peace requires same commitment from India.
It goes without saying that the whole policy seeks to ensure peace in the region on the condition of resolving bilateral issues.
 
K

KrimesKaster

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 22, 2021
67
0
41
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
I believe, so long India does not invade any of the currently held parts of Pakistan, both the countries will get along fine.

India can continue with its gross violation of human rights in Kashmir and displace troublesome Kashmiri with non-Kashmiris and Pakistan can focus on its economic growth.

Seems like a fair deal. Except for Kashmiris.
 
fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,270
-14
2,183
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
When you have a coward in position of power who is used to living the dirty luxurious lifestyle, war is scary. War is very scary and the last thing on his mind.

The current coward is thinking of peace as long as he lives hahahaa..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
THE CRISIS AFTER THE CRISIS: HOW LADAKH WILL SHAPE INDIA’S COMPETITION WITH CHINA
Replies
4
Views
880
Titanium100
Titanium100
PDF
Taliban – A Mentality Not an Ethnicity: A Ground Report from Afghanistan
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
JohnWick
JohnWick
Sulman Badshah
  • Sticky
Kardeş: The origins of Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
5K
Foinikas
F
Azadkashmir
The truth about 1971 massacres in East Pakistan – U.S. National Archives
Replies
6
Views
819
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
undercover JIX
Nazism and Narendra Modi: The ideological influence on India’s next Prime Minister
Replies
3
Views
1K
Ritual
Ritual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom