'We are not rivals, we are part of javelin family': Arshad Nadeem on friendship with Neeraj Chopra​

Neeraj won a historic silver at the World Championships last month with a throw of 88.13m as Arshad finished fifth after becoming the first Pakistani to qualify for the finals.

"Neeraj bhai is my brother. I miss him here. May God give him the best of health and I get to compete with him soon," Arshad told PTI.

He is still carrying the same elbow injury.

Neeraj's personal best of 89.94m is a tad shy of the 90m mark while Arshad's best stands at 86.38.

"The way Neeraj bhai has got a lot of fame in your country, I have got a lot of support from my government and the people. I am really grateful for that," said Arshad who hopes to compete in India again soon.

