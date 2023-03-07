We are not interfering in politic : COAS

General Asim Munir told in the meeting with the top business leadership of the country last night that he had sent a message imran khan through President Alvi to sit with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but Khan Sahib did not agree, instead he expressed his desire to meet the Army Chief. He said that he is not ready to interfere in the political process
why did he sent message to him when he is not involved in politic ?
why did he sent message to him when he is not involved in politic ?
Last edited: