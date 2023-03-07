What's new

We are not interfering in politic : COAS

Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,200
-6
14,970
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
General Asim Munir told in the meeting with the top business leadership of the country last night that he had sent a message imran khan through President Alvi to sit with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but Khan Sahib did not agree, instead he expressed his desire to meet the Army Chief. He said that he is not ready to interfere in the political process
why did he sent message to him when he is not involved in politic ?

FqmeLe-WYAAiGTo.jpg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632987978812346370

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632989162071552007

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632994347103707138
 
Last edited:
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,299
1
137,702
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We are not interfairing in terrorism -TTP
We are not interfairing in p0rn .mia khakifa and sunny leone
We are not interfairig in pakistan - india and usa
We are not interfairing in palastine - israilis.
 
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,200
-6
14,970
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Allah he mulk k halat behtar kary ga ap sab hosla rakhain, and Stay confident on govt .achy din ain gay aor zaroor ain gay …Hafiz to country top business
:rofl:
 
Zhukov

Zhukov

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2009
3,439
7
3,631
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
"Told imran khan (Head of a political party) through President of the country to hold talks with Shehbaz sharif (Head of another political party) after having talks with Business community along with Finance Minister"
But i am not interfering in Politics. 🤔🤔🤔✋✋✋

Ye banda Pagal hai kya?. Inko statements kon likh ke dey raha hai ye pata karo.
Is se pehley wala kehta tha mei ne Mulk bachaney ke liey Hakumat girai, Wazir e Azam ko na hatata to mulk tuut jata. Magar mei syasi tor pe neutral tha.
Aik se bar ke aik Namuney atey hain.
Pata nai Ya ye khud ______ hain ya Awaam ko ______ samajhtey hain.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,943
57
39,729
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Riz said:
He said that he is not ready to interfere in the political process
why did he sent message to him when he is not involved in politic ?
Click to expand...

The real message here is that the ringmaster will let the players beat each other black and blue in the ring for a while until they tire out, and not to worry because of that.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
President to meet Imran in Lahore, Asif wants Alvi to protect country from political conflicts
Replies
8
Views
456
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt hails President Alvi’s role in appointment of new army chief
Replies
12
Views
525
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
HAIDER
Alvi and Bajwa descend on Lahore
Replies
2
Views
306
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
muhammadhafeezmalik
Politician seen close to ex-COAS claims: ‘Bajwa helped Imran get NRO for Banigala house’
Replies
4
Views
290
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran says anyone picked by Nawaz to be COAS will be controversial from first day
Replies
11
Views
597
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom