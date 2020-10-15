truthfollower
We Are NASA
"This is not about flags and footprints. This is about sustainable science, and feeding forward the advance of the human spirit. Because we are the pioneers, the star sailors, the thinkers, the visionaries, the doers. And because we stand on the shoulders of giants, to go farther than humanity has ever been."
