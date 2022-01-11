"We are going to enter the realm of the final slump and systemic collapse" - An insight into the globalist Great Reset

Lucien Cerise: "We are going to enter the realm of the final slump and systemic collapse"

The Great Reset project, ever heard of it? No? Then read Lucien Cerise! A specialist on social engineering and opinion-making, he explains to us what lies behind the great reset of our brains by the system.

: In 2014, Christine Lagarde, then director of the IMF, had already spoken of the need to operate an economic "Great Reset", a major zeroing, to bring about a big clean slate for the world economy.In 2020, the founder of the Davos forum, Klaus Schwab, takes up this concept of the Great Reset and devotes a book to it in which he broadens the fields of application of this great recommencement to all areas of existence, on the pretext of the coronavirus epidemic, which must irreversibly transform the world and from which a new normal, a new reality, a new world must emerge, according to the semantics in use.This revolutionary project to cut history in two has therefore been making the rounds for several years in the circles of industrial and financial capitalism.Philosophically, the theme of theis not new and already appears in monotheistic eschatology and its linear, ascending, cumulative temporality, with a before and an after, which envisages to put an end to Evil and to a painful human condition, in order to lead us towards the Good and a salvatory future. Other cultures have a cyclical conception of time and do not envisage putting an end to Evil, or what is perceived as such, something that Friedrich Nietzsche adopted with his concept of Eternal Return, of Good as much as of Evil. In contrast, the Great Reset belongs to that utopian tradition which dreams of organizing the world in a perfectly rational, unified and centralized way, and of putting an end once and for all to Evil, which is identified with the human multitude and with biological existence, for the latter are seen as inducing a form of irrationality, that is to say, unpredictability and uncertainty.In several publications and interviews, Klaus Schwab announces a fourth industrial revolution that will merge the biological and the digital. This technological and technophile dictatorship has been in the making for decades. Networks of sleeper cells had been pre-positioned in key areas of power for years, and were then activated all together in 2020. This project has been known by various names - positivism, scientism, progressivism, globalism, transhumanism - the Great Reset is but the latest term to designate this universal electronic tyranny which is being installed all over the planet, because no one can escape it. Techno-science overdetermines absolutely everything, in particular the international balance of power. Countries that do not play the game of global techno-scientific rivalry are self-disarming and submitting themselves to economic and military adversaries and competitors.In fact, it is always the military-industrial complex which drives scientific research, whose one and only principle can be summed up in a few words: whatever is technically feasible is going to be done.This Promethean hubris of techno-science knows no bounds, it is a permanent headlong rush inducing fierce competition from all geopolitical players, without regard for human cost. At regular intervals, the instinct to preserve the human species resurfaces and initiatives to ethically frame scientific research can be witnessed. But for the moment, it is only in the fictional universe of, the novelistic work of Frank Herbert, that artificial intelligence is definitively prohibited - episode of the Butlerian Jihad - because of the threat it represents for humanity.A model of post-human society. The Covid-19 flu is just a pretext to end the species. As the name suggests, the Big Reset involves applying to human societies the same treatment as a computer that you reboot. The aim of the maneuver is to proceed to a total and definitive transfer of power.From where to where? From political structures of all kinds, national, international, supranational, towards a planetary IT and technocratic management system. Whether this system is of a statal or private character is secondary. The goal is to put an end to politics in general, that is to say to discussion, polemics, criticism, questioning, that is to say the regulation of human interactions through language, so as to place our lives directly under the control of artificial intelligence, with no more room for discussions. Human subjects, who are characterized by a taste for palaver, will be included in a vast automated management system of connected objects.This model of society stems directly from cybernetic thought, which does not distinguish between subjects and objects. Cybernetics was invented by mathematician Norbert Wiener during World War II as a method of ballistic computation. Its peculiarity is that it does not really differentiate between living and non-living beings, all of which are treated as interacting information systems.The Macy conferences which brought together various scientists and intellectuals in the United States between 1942 and 1953 laid the foundations of social cybernetics with political applications in the management of citizens as if these were simple automatons, replaceable by machines.The project seriously supported by some lawyers to grant legal personality to robots goes into that same direction of a smoothing out of the ontological differences between living and non-living.Biological/digital fusion will be done to the detriment of the biological and to the benefit of the digital, inducing a phenomenon of objectification of the living. The major problem to be solved for the cybernetic utopia is the animal kingdom, distinct from minerals and the vegetables - the "meat" as they use to say in the cyberpunk universe of William Gibson. We must get over with the beings of meat because they are unruly and it is impossible to insert them directly as such into cyberspace.In the post-Covid world, meat must therefore be eliminated, which also explains this strange craze for vegetarianism among the top echelon of capitalism. In 2016, the Davos forum announced to us in its “8 predictions for the world in 2030” that “”.The post-Covid society is an extension of the tertiary socio-professional sector to the entirety of existence, with its office jobs in air-conditioned spaces, its widespread telecommuting and its low levels of caloric and energetic expenditures. It is the morbid and degenerate world of the boho, of the geek and the no-life, vegan, anti-speciesist, cosmopolitan, LGBT, masked, confined, vaccinated and happy about it.This fully artificialized post-Covid model of society is a revolution of the artifact, which becomes the new environment and which takes power over its inventor by reversing the container and the content. Since the dawn of time, the container has been the natural world, and the cultural artifact has formed the content. In post-Covid society, the cultural artifact must become the container, within which the natural and biological world will subsist by forming its content, and to which it must conform. This inversion means that it will no longer be the mechanisms of natural selection which will preside over our existence. Natural selection says your destiny is defined by your actual adaptation to a real environment. Adequation to reality outweighs error; solutions adapted to the environment prevail over unsuitable, and therefore erroneous, solutions which are eliminated.Now, we are entering what one might call "artificial selection", which says that your destiny is defined by your actual submission to a virtual environment which is man-made, and therefore riddled with errors and dysfunctions. Example: In the near future, hundreds of thousands of people will miss their plane or train because their test for Covid-19 will be positive before boarding, when in fact this test will have produced a false positive. PCR and antigen tests in fact produce up to 90% of false results. Our life, our survival will soon be dependent on technologies that cumulate diagnostic errors, as well as possibilities of rigging, hijacking, hacking, etc. Our existence will be entirely punctuated by technology and its multiple problems, repeated breakdowns, crashes, computer bugs, miscalculations, falsifications, data theft, etc.The all-digital realm weakens societies by exposing them to cyber-attacks and accidents, as we can already see with the Linky meter [T.N. - a "smart" electric meter and health hazard imposed by the French regime on households]. We will move from a world in which it is the working solutions that are selected, retained, and then become predominant, normative and binding, to a world where it is not necessarily what works that will become normative and binding. The world will therefore sink into artificial unintelligence and the terminal stage of idiocracy.The complete automation of the terrestrial globe, goal pursued by the Great Reset, will in fact be the great generalized dysfunction and the great methodical disorganization of life on Earth. We are going to enter the realm of the final slump and systemic collapse into tech-savvy dullness.Fear and the feeling of imminent risk are engines of action that the authorities manipulate perfectly. Klaus Schwab, as a professor of industrial management, is fully trained in techniques such as "change management", which aim to manufacture consent for change in companies (and elsewhere) even when it is unnecessary or harmful to employees.How? First of all, by creating a sense of urgency. This is the first of the eight stages of provoked change according to John Kotter, the pope of this managerial approach that obviously finds applications in politics, in particular in the form of what is commonly called the principle of the firefighter arsonist, which consists in provoking a crisis to provide a solution. In computer science, the designers of antivirus software are also the designers of viruses - as well as the designers of the belief in virus risk. Indeed, there are real computer viruses, but in order to sell antivirus software, viruses do not even have to be real, it’s enough for the user to be afraid that their computer is infected with a virus and he will buy antivirus software.What we call "risk" is, in psychological terms, an anxiety-inducing protension, that is to say the virtual anticipation of a problem, and this is sufficient to generate real behavior, because no one likes to have problems. We can see how Bill Gates and his Davos friends reasoned to devise this operation in two parts: coronavirus/Great Reset.If the coronavirus had been truly dangerous, there would have been a real risk that Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and Christine Lagarde would also die from it. The real danger must therefore be benign, almost non-existent, but the idea of the risk must be disseminated as widely as possible, which the media take charge of, inducing a wind of panic in the population, without any real basis, but which facilitates the acceptation of the solutions put forward, whatever they are, even the most aberrant and delusional ones, such as mass confinements, masks in the street, GMO vaccines, etc.Each virus, real or virtual, will now be a pretext for new vaccination campaigns, but also for reconfinement and for prolonging containment measures, the wearing of masks and social distancing.We are therefore falling into a health and security dictatorship, which is not quite liberal in the good sense of the term. As is often the case in political philosophy, the same concept can be given two different meanings, as with "liberalism", depending on whether it means the abolition of all regulation, commercial or behavioral, or simply the freedom to conduct business. However, the bill aimed at perpetuating the state of health emergency which was proposed in France on December 21, 2020 also aimed to hamper the freedom to conduct business. Self-employed workers are particularly targeted by containment measures, curfews, etc., which will cause an economic crisis that will lead to measures of expropriation and abolition of private property, which is not very liberal either. The first of Davos' eight predictions for 2030 is worded as follows: "You’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy".There are some lucrative interests, but they aren't essential. To summarize, we can discern at least three more or less converging and intertwined objectives.The first is to modify human genetic material with "GMO vaccines" (genetically modified organisms), sort of a gene therapy in fact, that consists in injecting recombinant DNA or messenger RNA into our cells. We are told that the messenger RNA vaccine does not directly modify the nucleus of the cell, only the ambient cytoplasm surrounding it. But it is like telling someone, "Have no fear, I am not modifying your body, only the air surrounding you and which you breathe", which amounts, step by step, to modifying your body since the latter is constantly interacting with its immediate environment.Second objective: to generalize the digital identification of human beings, and even influence their behavior, by injecting them with a brain-machine interface to connect them directly from inside their body to cyberspace - universal digital Cloud Computing - and thus manage them like any other connected objects.Third objective: to reduce the world population by means of a biological weapon in vaccine form. In the United States, the involvement of the military in funding several vaccines is official, and it is codenamed Operation Warp Speed. Vaccination plans for purposes of mass murder are historically documented, especially in apartheid South Africa. Cardiologist Wouter Basson was in charge of Project Coast, a biological and chemical weapons research program aimed at sterilizing or eliminating black people using fake poisoned vaccines. It will thus eventually be administered to whites as well, at the hands of other whites.Medical professionals do not just act to save lives, but also to take them. This worrying truth is in the process of being understood by a growing number of French people, which does not facilitate vaccination because trust is broken between the people and the medical profession.To overcome this mistrust, Macronia [T.N. - ironic wordplay combining French president Macron's surname and a suffix typical for geographical locations] will proceed in a gradual manner, first of all by media brainwashing and themethod, an English term which literally means "giving a little hand", but which in this context could be translated as "encouragement" or "incitement". This soft approach to social control was theorized by Cass Sunstein, an American scholar, inventor of the concept of cognitive infiltration and former Obama advisor. Sunstein was recruited last year by the WHO, as part of a crisis unit that will work hand in hand with Behavioral Insights, a behavioral analysis organization presenting itself as follows on its Wikipedia page:To motivate people, vaccination is presented as a condition for returning to normal. In reality, wearing a mask and social distancing will remain mandatory even for people who have been vaccinated. With the repeated seclusions/confinements, these new social practices are meant to define the new normal way of life resulting from the crisis. In parallel, death threats are pronounced by the government with the health passport project, certifying your vaccination and without which you will no longer be able to practice certain professions, nor access some places or services, which will relegate you to the margins of society and reduce your life expectancy. Finally, if these stratagems and blackmails still do not work, the authorities will apply direct physical violence and coercion, with forced vaccination operations by resorting to "law enforcement" which will come and get you from your home.Plenty of things are happening, but it is still not enough. We must continue to work on public opinion to outvote the pro-virus and pro-vaccines crowd until they feel psychologically encircled and ridiculous.In France, reinformation happens a lot on the Internet, but there should be more street protests, demonstrations, flash mobs, without omitting to occupy the urban and rural visual space by covering all the walls, bridges, signposts with bill sticking, signage, graffiti of anti-vaccine, anti-virus and anti-dictatorship slogans in order to make them fashionable and "trendy".Let us draw inspiration from the methods compiled by Gene Sharp, the theorist of color revolutions. His bookis full of advice and resources on how to destabilize a regime like the one we are putting up with in France.Structuring the popular reaction also requires stamina, in order to sustain the showdown with the regime over the long term. To win a power struggle, you have to outlast the enemy. And endurance comes from motivation. You have to understand that we have our backs to the wall. We have nothing more to lose. This is what needs to be made clear to the people._____Note: As far as I know, this is hitherto unpublised material in English language. Translation work done by yours truly.