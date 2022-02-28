We are going to burn through reserves

What Imran Khan has announced is basically providing subsidy for petrol. The only way I see this going forward is through burning our hard earned reserves
This will end poorly for Pakistan
So stupid why did he do this this will only increase CAD as consumption increases lower tax collection create balance of payment issues we are already having problems with current account Oil prices in the internationl market will only rise and instead of transferring that to connsumers he is trying to create a Balance of payment crises.
Yes. Lets see how fast we will burnWhat Imran Khan has announced is basically providing subsidy for petrol. The only way I see this going forward is through burning our hard earned reserves
Bad moveSo stupid why did he do this this will only increase CAD as consumption increases lower tax collection create balance of payment issues we are already having problems with current account Oil prices in the internationl market will only rise and instead of transferring that to connsumers he is trying to create a Balance of payment crises. @ziaulislam your reaction please.
Money printer goes brrrrHow does he plan on paying for this subsidy? By reducing taxation and govt spending, or through borrowing?
yes u r right, like imran khan must have thought that all these saving will go waste by next govt whover comes and he will be left with blames as ppl just remember subsidy. Pti now giving as much releif as possible even by burning reserves.Good decision. PTI must eat out all reserves. And should make sure nothing would left for shareef central establishment alliance for 2023. Pmln is forming new government so pti should not allow this alliance to use all the reserves on some brahmin class of particular region of Pakistan.
I doubt reserves will go down sincePTI secured an oil credit from saudisGood decision. PTI must eat out all reserves. And should make sure nothing would left for shareef central establishment alliance for 2023. Pmln is forming new government so pti should not allow this alliance to use all the reserves on some brahmin class of particular region of Pakistan.
Simple answer: we are getting oil on deferred basisWhat Imran Khan has announced is basically providing subsidy for petrol. The only way I see this going forward is through burning our hard earned reserves
after zardari bilawal will be nothing, many anti ppp already in sindh.I doubt reserves will go down sincePTI secured an oil credit from saudis
But it will be an issue paying that post 2023
Also doubt IK will spend time out of jail post 2023 for him to be relevant in 2028
2028 will be bilawal turn