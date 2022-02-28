What's new

We are going to burn through reserves

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
849
2
1,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan doing exactly what N league did. And that didn't win them election but left Pakistan near bankrupt. Next inflation crisis will be even worse.

This is where establishment need to come hard at these clowns who only think about next election. This shit is unsustainable.
 
S

Sadd hassan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 22, 2020
50
0
46
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So stupid why did he do this this will only increase CAD as consumption increases lower tax collection create balance of payment issues we are already having problems with current account Oil prices in the internationl market will only rise and instead of transferring that to connsumers he is trying to create a Balance of payment crises. @ziaulislam your reaction please.
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
849
2
1,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sadd hassan said:
So stupid why did he do this this will only increase CAD as consumption increases lower tax collection create balance of payment issues we are already having problems with current account Oil prices in the internationl market will only rise and instead of transferring that to connsumers he is trying to create a Balance of payment crises.
Click to expand...

No increase in oil price till next budget. Like what? If oil goes to $120? And I cannot even imagine increase in circular debt now. Pakistan is going bankrupt soon, don't hold PKR.
 
S

Sadd hassan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 22, 2020
50
0
46
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is so sudden out of nowhere is what could be the rationale behind this if he has resisted populism until now why embrace it this is going to have an impact on IMF Deal guys no ?
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,030
10
17,229
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Zibago said:
What Imran Khan has announced is basically providing subsidy for petrol. The only way I see this going forward is through burning our hard earned reserves

This will end poorly for Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498315366392647684
Click to expand...
Yes. Lets see how fast we will burn
But remeber petrol is different consumption material as compared to general subsidy that was given to rupee

You only import fuel that you need

How will it impact inflation is what i am interested in

Key is STILL Revenue mobilzation where IK has clearly failed to tax retail and services sector(basically people pay tax but it is laundered by business due to establishment and politxal support, this corruption is several 100 times bigger then what my leader nawaz sharif is blamed for)

Sadd hassan said:
So stupid why did he do this this will only increase CAD as consumption increases lower tax collection create balance of payment issues we are already having problems with current account Oil prices in the internationl market will only rise and instead of transferring that to connsumers he is trying to create a Balance of payment crises. @ziaulislam your reaction please.
Click to expand...
Bad move
But i hope he doesnt go for the nuclear option(subsidizing rupee)

Subsidizng one item is different then subsidizg everything

But key failure is and was revenue mobilzation
 
mikkix

mikkix

SENIOR MEMBER
May 7, 2010
2,782
-7
1,348
Country
Pakistan
Location
Japan
Good decision. PTI must eat out all reserves. And should make sure nothing would left for shareef central establishment alliance for 2023. Pmln is forming new government so pti should not allow this alliance to use all the reserves on some brahmin class of particular region of Pakistan.
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,525
-2
7,385
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mikkix said:
Good decision. PTI must eat out all reserves. And should make sure nothing would left for shareef central establishment alliance for 2023. Pmln is forming new government so pti should not allow this alliance to use all the reserves on some brahmin class of particular region of Pakistan.
Click to expand...
yes u r right, like imran khan must have thought that all these saving will go waste by next govt whover comes and he will be left with blames as ppl just remember subsidy. Pti now giving as much releif as possible even by burning reserves.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,030
10
17,229
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
mikkix said:
Good decision. PTI must eat out all reserves. And should make sure nothing would left for shareef central establishment alliance for 2023. Pmln is forming new government so pti should not allow this alliance to use all the reserves on some brahmin class of particular region of Pakistan.
Click to expand...
I doubt reserves will go down sincePTI secured an oil credit from saudis
But it will be an issue paying that post 2023

Also doubt IK will spend time out of jail post 2023 for him to be relevant in 2028
2028 will be bilawal turn
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,525
-2
7,385
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ziaulislam said:
I doubt reserves will go down sincePTI secured an oil credit from saudis
But it will be an issue paying that post 2023

Also doubt IK will spend time out of jail post 2023 for him to be relevant in 2028
2028 will be bilawal turn
Click to expand...
after zardari bilawal will be nothing, many anti ppp already in sindh.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 7, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall a massive $846mn, drop to $16.2bn
2
Replies
19
Views
640
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
M
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $463mn, stand at $15.73bn
Replies
0
Views
155
maithil
M
H
PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority
Replies
10
Views
390
R Wing
R Wing
Norwegian
‘Imran Khan is crushing the poor’: anger rises as inflation grips Pakistan
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
166
Views
7K
Zibago
Zibago
muhammadhafeezmalik
USC raises prices of items hours before relief package announcement
Replies
2
Views
228
Patriot forever
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom