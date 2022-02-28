We are going to burn through reserves

Zibago said:



This will end poorly for Pakistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498315366392647684 What Imran Khan has announced is basically providing subsidy for petrol. The only way I see this going forward is through burning our hard earned reservesThis will end poorly for Pakistan Click to expand...

Sadd hassan said: So stupid why did he do this this will only increase CAD as consumption increases lower tax collection create balance of payment issues we are already having problems with current account Oil prices in the internationl market will only rise and instead of transferring that to connsumers he is trying to create a Balance of payment crises. @ziaulislam your reaction please. Click to expand...

Yes. Lets see how fast we will burnBut remeber petrol is different consumption material as compared to general subsidy that was given to rupeeYou only import fuel that you needHow will it impact inflation is what i am interested inKey is STILL Revenue mobilzation where IK has clearly failed to tax retail and services sector(basically people pay tax but it is laundered by business due to establishment and politxal support, this corruption is several 100 times bigger then what my leader nawaz sharif is blamed for)Bad moveBut i hope he doesnt go for the nuclear option(subsidizing rupee)Subsidizng one item is different then subsidizg everythingBut key failure is and was revenue mobilzation