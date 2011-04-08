'We are fighting for real democracy': Why protesters are taking on Thailand's king Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree and other young activists want to rein in the monarchy and its military allies who have ruled Thailand since a 2014 coup.

A few months later, Netiwit and Tattep invited Joshua Wong, the young leader of Hong Kong’s democracy movement, to speak at the university and went to the airport to pick him up. But Thai authorities detained the 19-year-old Wong upon his arrival, reportedly at the behest of the Chinese government, and sent him back to Hong Kong.

“It was the first time I felt state power so close to me,” Tattep said. “I wondered why the government would be scared of a teenager.”



The next day, he attended his first political rally and joined a group of students carrying umbrellas — the symbol of the 2014 protests Wong led in Hong Kong.



“The first months of university, Tattep didn’t show much of his courage,” Netiwit said. “But from sophomore year onward he became very active and very brave.”



After co-founding an online student forum called Free Youth, Tattep gained prominence in December 2019 while campaigning for same-sex marriage rights when he kissed his boyfriend, Panumas Singprom, during a news conference at the parliament.



The moment drew support as well as a deluge of homophobic comments online — highlighting for Tattep, who came out in high school, the inequities of a society where same-sex unions are outlawed and LGBTQ people are absent from positions of power.

“LGBTQ people are one of the groups that is most oppressed under this dictatorial state,” Tattep said. “We believe that gender equality and democracy are the same thing.”

