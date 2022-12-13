What's new

We are and will remain with PTI, Pervaiz Elahi and Monis Elahi assured Zartaj Gul!!!

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
3,601
-11
3,232
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We are and will remain with PTI, Pervaiz Elahi and Monis Elahi assured Zartaj Gul.

1670910035744.png


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul has met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Monis Elahi.

During the meeting in Lahore, Chief Minister Punjab said that he is with Imran Khan and will remain with him.

He said that those who create misunderstandings will fail as before, our unity is stronger than ever.

Pervaiz Elahi further said that the alliance of 13 parties has proved to be a wall of sand in front of Imran Khan.

pni.net.pk

ہم پی ٹی آئی کے ساتھ ہیں اور رہیں گے، پرویز الہیٰ اور مونس الہیٰ کی زرتاج گل کو یقین دہانی

ہم پی ٹی آئی کے ساتھ ہیں اور رہیں گے، پرویز الہیٰ اور مونس الہیٰ کی زرتاج گل کو یقین دہانی
pni.net.pk pni.net.pk
jang.com.pk

زرتاج گل کی پرویز الہٰی سے ملاقات

پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) کی سینئر خاتون رہنما زرتاج گل نے وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الہٰی اور مونس الہٰی سے ملاقات کی ہے۔
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk

ZARTAJ GUL CALLED ON CM PUNJAB | Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Government of the Punjab

cm.punjab.gov.pk cm.punjab.gov.pk

According to Ayaz Sadiq when P Elahi gives axtra assurances it means he wants to switch party.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
7,196
-3
13,484
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
We are and will remain with PTI, Pervaiz Elahi and Monis Elahi assured Zartaj Gul.

View attachment 905398

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul has met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Monis Elahi.

During the meeting in Lahore, Chief Minister Punjab said that he is with Imran Khan and will remain with him.

He said that those who create misunderstandings will fail as before, our unity is stronger than ever.

Pervaiz Elahi further said that the alliance of 13 parties has proved to be a wall of sand in front of Imran Khan.

pni.net.pk

ہم پی ٹی آئی کے ساتھ ہیں اور رہیں گے، پرویز الہیٰ اور مونس الہیٰ کی زرتاج گل کو یقین دہانی

ہم پی ٹی آئی کے ساتھ ہیں اور رہیں گے، پرویز الہیٰ اور مونس الہیٰ کی زرتاج گل کو یقین دہانی
pni.net.pk pni.net.pk
jang.com.pk

زرتاج گل کی پرویز الہٰی سے ملاقات

پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) کی سینئر خاتون رہنما زرتاج گل نے وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الہٰی اور مونس الہٰی سے ملاقات کی ہے۔
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk

ZARTAJ GUL CALLED ON CM PUNJAB | Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Government of the Punjab

cm.punjab.gov.pk cm.punjab.gov.pk

According to Ayaz Sadiq when P Elahi gives axtra assurances it means he wants to switch party.
Click to expand...
They will be no more after leaving khan , they knew this very well , and PDM has no future , next year they all would be in jail permanently
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-COAS Bajwa showed path to support PTI: Pervaiz Elahi echoes Moonis Claim
Replies
5
Views
204
SD 10
SD 10
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Will dissolve Punjab Assembly on Imran Khan’s direction: Moonis Elahi
Replies
0
Views
143
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah hints at six-month delay in NA polls
Replies
10
Views
310
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Meet the principal secretary to CM Pervaiz Elahi
Replies
14
Views
548
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab CM election: Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
SLY
SLY

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom