We are and will remain with PTI, Pervaiz Elahi and Monis Elahi assured Zartaj Gul.

ہم پی ٹی آئی کے ساتھ ہیں اور رہیں گے، پرویز الہیٰ اور مونس الہیٰ کی زرتاج گل کو یقین دہانی

زرتاج گل کی پرویز الہٰی سے ملاقات پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) کی سینئر خاتون رہنما زرتاج گل نے وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الہٰی اور مونس الہٰی سے ملاقات کی ہے۔

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul has met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Monis Elahi.During the meeting in Lahore, Chief Minister Punjab said that he is with Imran Khan and will remain with him.He said that those who create misunderstandings will fail as before, our unity is stronger than ever.Pervaiz Elahi further said that the alliance of 13 parties has proved to be a wall of sand in front of Imran Khan.According to Ayaz Sadiq when P Elahi gives axtra assurances it means he wants to switch party.