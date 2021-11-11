"We are a naval nation" Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

A few days ago,at the celebrations for the 800 years from the conquest of Alanya by the Seljuks,Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu mentioned that Turkey is a nation of sailors or naval nation.This rhetoric has been heard again in the last few years. That sounded a bit like Indians saying "We are a nation of airmen".Now,I knew that Turks were historically NOT a nation of sailors. Sure they had a big navy during the late 15th to late 19th century,but I had to check the naval battle history of the Ottoman Empire: