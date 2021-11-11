What's new

"We are a naval nation" Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,340
1
1,106
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
A few days ago,at the celebrations for the 800 years from the conquest of Alanya by the Seljuks,Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu mentioned that Turkey is a nation of sailors or naval nation.

This rhetoric has been heard again in the last few years. That sounded a bit like Indians saying "We are a nation of airmen".

Screenshot_2021-11-10 Çavuşoğlu'ndan Doğu Akdeniz'de kararlılık vurgusu ''Hain planları bozduk...jpg



Now,I knew that Turks were historically NOT a nation of sailors. Sure they had a big navy during the late 15th to late 19th century,but I had to check the naval battle history of the Ottoman Empire:

Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Chesma - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Patras (1772) - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Athos - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of the Dardanelles (1807) - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Fidonisi - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Cape Kaliakra - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Kerch Strait (1790) - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Tendra - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Cannanore - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Matapan - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of the Strait of Hormuz (1553) - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of the Gulf of Oman - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Beirut (1912) - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Kunfuda Bay - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Preveza (1911) - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Cape Sarych - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Imbros - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Gallipoli (1416) - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-11-10 Battle of Imbros (1717) - Wikipedia.png
 
F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,340
1
1,106
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Screenshot_2021-10-11 Battle of Lemnos (1913) - Wikipedia.png

Screenshot_2021-10-11 Battle of Kaliakra (1912) - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-10-11 Battle of Elli - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-10-11 Battle of Samos - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-10-11 Battle of Itea - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-10-11 Battle of Gerontas - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-10-11 Burning of the Ottoman flagship off Chios - Wikipedia.png
Screenshot_2021-10-11 Battle of Navarino - Wikipedia.png



So basically,the Turks most of their battles during the 16th century and mostly against the Venetians. Except of course the big victory at Preveza. Apart from that,they lost almost all of their naval battles,often fighting against smaller fleets.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom