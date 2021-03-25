What's new

We are 30% ,can create 4 new Pakistan: TMC leader Sheikh Alam

This will happen one day courtesy of Modis Hindutva policies. BJP should stay for at least a decade more, his presence is a blessing in disguise for Pakistan.
 
Everything related to secularism is just islamists minority playing democracy till they get their numbers.
Democracy is amazing right? But evil Muslims don’t prevent Hindus to have more children. Don’t complain about your own issues. Have 10 children and show those Muslims their place!
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1375018304968876035

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1374982892049207297
Great news. Muslims of India will create more Pakistans all across India from Assam to West Bengal to UP to Mumbai to Hyderabad to Kerala. :agree:
I was foolish to once agreed with the secular principle in India.

Everything related to secularism is just islamists minority playing democracy till they get their numbers.
Muslims have been successful in hiding our numbers and biding our time.
 
Democracy is amazing right? But evil Muslims don’t prevent Hindus to have more children. Don’t complain about your own issues. Have 10 children and show those Muslims their place!
Point is never about numbers ,muslims will never exceed 17 % in India ,statistically.

Muslims can only adjust to democracy when they are in minority ,once they hit 25% violence starts, at 30% talk of separatism etc and this is true all across the world.

India should simply shun secularism ,that should be the message, don't like India ? don't expect any favors from it too.
 
Point is never about numbers ,muslims will never exceed 17 % in India ,statistically.

Muslims can only adjust to democracy when they are in minority ,once they hit 25% violence starts, at 30% talk of separatism etc and this is true all across the world.

India should simply shun secularism ,that should be the message, don't like India ? don't expect any favors from it too.
Muslims are already over 30% in many parts of India.
 
India should simply shun secularism ,that should be the message, don't like India ? don't expect any favors from it too.
India should definitely go its own way and stop imposing fake secularism on itself. Make Hinduism the state religion and be done with it. This is the only honest way.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1375018304968876035

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1374982892049207297
Naah the ones who created Pakistan were ready to leave it all on the line...Hindus then met fire with fire and were able to secure 80% of Historical Indian subcontinent for themselves.....the ones who got left behind, donot have that much of fire in them....it took just a little bit of Hindu determination to more or less stop terrorist attacks on civilians the last 10 years
 
I was foolish to once agreed with the secular principle in India.

Everything related to secularism is just islamists minority playing democracy till they get their numbers.
there were videos like that circulating during anti-CAA protests, mohatarmas saying that wait till our numbers go big, and let's see what we do with you...all of them obilivious to the fact, that Muslim fertility rate in even muslim heavy states have taken a nosedive....J and K has the lowest fertility in the Union
 
Naah the ones who created Pakistan were ready to leave it all on the line...Hindus then met fire with fire and were able to secure 80% of Historical Indian subcontinent for themselves.....the ones who got left behind, donot have that much of fire in them....it took just a little bit of Hindu determination to more or less stop terrorist attacks on civilians the last 10 years
I would say Muslims who were afraid left to Pakistan while the Muslims who believed that they could fight the sissy Hindus stayed back in India.
 
India should definitely go its own way and stop imposing fake secularism on itself. Make Hinduism the state religion and be done with it. This is the only honest way.
Or just start by removing the word secularism from the preamble.

Naah the ones who created Pakistan were ready to leave it all on the line...Hindus then met fire with fire and were able to secure 80% of Historical Indian subcontinent for themselves.....the ones who got left behind, donot have that much of fire in them....it took just a little bit of Hindu determination to more or less stop terrorist attacks on civilians the last 10 years
Not true ,many muslims voted for pakistan but never left,they are the problem.

This TMC MLA is the one whose ancestors should have left.
Sounds like something a person from a would be balkanized state would say.
Those fetishes have no sense in reality.
 
