We Accidentally Found out Why There Are No Birds in China. There are no birds in China???

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
We Accidentally Found out Why There Are No Birds in China​


There are no birds in China??? Feeding seagulls in DianChi lake​

 
E

epebble

Sep 21, 2022
There are some discussions on what the reasons may be here:
Why are birds not seen in China?

Answer (1 of 10): It is not widely known, but China is in the midst of one of the largest ecological disasters in human history. China has sustained truly staggering levels of air pollution and water contamination. The government and its lackeys deny and downplay this but at this point, it is gen...
L

LakeHawk180

Feb 21, 2022
Its a massive unmitigated ecological disaster. Every time chinese shills here start focusing on a propaganda angle out of nowhere -- you KNOW there is something going wrong and the problems are much worse than anyone else imagines. Recent example being the "success" of chinese zero tolerance policy (/s) :D.

Yeah of-course birds are vanishing in china. Most living things there do, except Han (for now :))

# Irreversible pollution of soils, groundwater,
# The drying out and erosion of China’s north,
# Torrential rains and flooding in the west and south-west,
# The Three Gorges Dam at risk of collapsing with many smaller dams already having fallen apart
 
E

etylo

Nov 9, 2021
LakeHawk180 said:
Its a massive unmitigated ecological disaster. Every time chinese shills here start focusing on a propaganda angle out of nowhere -- you KNOW there is something going wrong and the problems are much worse than anyone else imagines. Recent example being the "success" of chinese zero tolerance policy (/s) :D.

Yeah of-course birds are vanishing in china. Most living things there do, except Han (for now :))

# Irreversible pollution of soils, groundwater,
# The drying out and erosion of China’s north,
# Torrential rains and flooding in the west and south-west,
# The Three Gorges Dam at risk of collapsing with many smaller dams already having fallen apart
Keep your delusions for yourself, its good for you.


 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
LakeHawk180 said:
Its a massive unmitigated ecological disaster. Every time chinese shills here start focusing on a propaganda angle out of nowhere -- you KNOW there is something going wrong and the problems are much worse than anyone else imagines. Recent example being the "success" of chinese zero tolerance policy (/s) :D.

Yeah of-course birds are vanishing in china. Most living things there do, except Han (for now :))

# Irreversible pollution of soils, groundwater,
# The drying out and erosion of China’s north,
# Torrential rains and flooding in the west and south-west,
# The Three Gorges Dam at risk of collapsing with many smaller dams already having fallen apart
Lol, are you seriously? are you sure you are talking about China but not India?
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
The SerpentZA guy says China has no birds...

IblinI

IblinI

Jun 21, 2016
LakeHawk180 said:
Its a massive unmitigated ecological disaster. Every time chinese shills here start focusing on a propaganda angle out of nowhere -- you KNOW there is something going wrong and the problems are much worse than anyone else imagines. Recent example being the "success" of chinese zero tolerance policy (/s) :D.

Yeah of-course birds are vanishing in china. Most living things there do, except Han (for now :))

# Irreversible pollution of soils, groundwater,
# The drying out and erosion of China’s north,
# Torrential rains and flooding in the west and south-west,
# The Three Gorges Dam at risk of collapsing with many smaller dams already having fallen apart
obviously looking for another banned.

