WB warns of rising recession risk amid higher interest rates

The benchmark interest rate on housing loans in the United States has reached 6%. If this number continues, more and more people will default on their housing loans. The interest rate of US government bonds has reached 3.41%, more than double the 1.51% in 2021. It has far exceeded the expected economic growth rate of the United States. The mortgage interest rate exceeded 6%, which was the figure of the economic crisis in 2008. So we give up the fluke mentality, and the global economic crisis is bound to come.